The Bendigo Chinese Association is putting the call-out for helpers to ensure its involvement in this year's Bendigo Easter Festival is a successful one.
In-person registration to participate in all sections of the association's contingents in this year's festival will start on Saturday, March 18.
Association president Doug Lougoon said there were 70 regalia carrier positions available for the Saturday Torchlight Parade and about 200 volunteers required for the Sunday Gala Parade.
"We require girls and boys aged eight and upwards, teenage girls and boys, women, and men to fill the various positions in our Lead, Princess, Philosophy, Military and Dragon Attendants sections," he said.
Volunteers are also needed to carry Bendigo's new dragon Dai Gum Loong in the parade. In fact, more than 100 volunteers.
"After making his debut in 2019, Dai Gum Loong was only able to make a post-COVID 'cameo' appearance at the front door of the Golden Dragon Museum in 2022 due to inclement weather," Mr Lougoon said.
"This year, there is great expectation and excitement around Dai Gum Loong's first 'solo' appearance in the Gala Parade where he again will be carried by both women and men.
"There is ample opportunity, as 130 dragon carriers are required for the dragon to parade majestically.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved first-hand in the Bendigo Easter Festival when Dai Gum Loong will be spectacularly supported by eight visiting Chinese associations."
In partnership with Snap Fitness Bendigo, registered dragon carriers will have the opportunity to attend free training sessions at 9am on Saturdays leading up to Easter.
To register in person for any of the events this weekend, please attend the Bendigo Chinese Association rooms at 13 Bridge Street, Bendigo on the corner of Cemetery Lane.
Registration times will coincide with the Harmony Fair on the Dai Gum San Precinct between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and then on Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.
Registrations will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4pm and 6pm and weekends from 1pm to 4pm until Thursday, April 6.
Registration to carry Bendigo's already famous imperial dragon, Dai Gum Loong in the Easter Sunday Gala Parade, continues via the front page of the Golden Dragon Museum website.
