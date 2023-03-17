McCaig claims silver medal at national track titles

Bendigo cycling star Alessia McCaig continued her rise in Australia's cycling ranks.
The 19-year-old claimed the silver medal in the elite women's sprint at the Australian Track National Championships in Brisbane.
McCaig qualified third fastest and went on to defeat South Australia's Brenna Hargrave 2-0 in the best of three semi-final series.
In the final, Queenslander Kristina Clonan edged out McCaig 2-0 to win the gold medal.
The silver medal was an improvement on the bronze medal McCaig claimed in the same event last year.
McCaig has a busy schedule. The Commonwealth Games representative will also compete in the elite women's time-trial, team sprint and kieran.
McCaig heads a talented group of Bendigo riders in Brisbane.
Belinda Bailey and Lucy Hall are competing in the 19-year-old junior women division.
They opened their carnival by finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the 30-lap scratch race final.
Blake Agnoletto was sixth in the elite men's 4000m individual pursuit qualifying.
Castlemaine's Jade Maddern and Bendigo's Ned Pollard were 10th and 11th respectively in the elite men's sprint qualifying.
The championships continue today and conclude on Sunday.
