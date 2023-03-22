Anonymous donation allows Distinctive Options to give Cezia endless possibilities Advertising Feature

Cezia has blossomed and grown into a mature young woman, an enormous accomplishment alongside her involvement with Righteous Pups. Picture supplied

We all know a happy and well-trained dog makes for a great companion. Even if you're having a bad day, an assistance dog knows how to comfort you, as they can sense how you feel.

This sensitivity to body language is one of the reasons that Cezia Thomas finds her role with Righteous Pups so rewarding. Cezia, an NDIS participant, volunteers her time every week to help train her partner dog for assistance, facility and therapy roles. The training facility sits on a rural property outside Bendigo and is only accessible by private transport.

Cezia was able to join this activity when her service provider, Distinctive Options (DO), purchased a new vehicle with the proceeds of a generous donation from a member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The Bendigo coordinator, Tara Boag from DO Connect Bendigo, says the new vehicle opens up endless possibilities for community engagement and inclusion.

"We live in a regional city surrounded by rural communities and enterprises that can offer beneficial opportunities," she says. "Having our own transport means we can ensure participants can develop their skills in these local settings and provide a more inclusive community in Bendigo. The positives are also for businesses which benefit from the diverse skills, strengths and engagement of participants."

Cezia has received ongoing supports from DO Bendigo since 2016 and enjoys the social connections of the group activities.

"Cezia is such a sociable person and loves seeing her friends at DO," says her mother, Lisa. "She absolutely looks forward to going to DO - it's the first thing she says in the morning.



"Cezia looks forward to seeing her dog and comes home and uses her new skills at training. It gives her a sense of belonging and it pushes her limits to engage at home. It is also assisting her to get over her fear of larger dogs."

Even if Lisa is not able to meet the anonymous donor in person, she has a few words for them.

"I thank them from the bottom of my heart that my daughter can now travel to places without fear and anxiety, as she feels safe. (I have) so much love in my heart for them - thank you!



"I am so grateful for what a positive impact they have had on my daughter and for building more inclusive communities."

"We feel honoured to be recognised and it makes us feel grateful," says Tara Boag. "It encourages us to keep looking to provide more opportunities for our participants.

