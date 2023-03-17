Castlemaine drug dealer faces year in jail

A 33-year-old Castlemaine man has been sentenced to a year in prison for imitation firearms and drug offences.
Dylan Van den Enden appeared before the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on March 13 pleading guilty to what Magistrate Sharon McRae called "quite the cocktail" of drug offences.
The court heard that on January 12, 2023 police executed a search warrant at Mr Van den Enden's Castlemaine address at 9.30am where they located the accused as well as trafficable quantities of various drugs.
The drugs included 9.15g of amphetamines, 400g of GHB, 2.9g of ketamine, 156g of magic mushrooms, 50g of cannabis and 26 Valium tablets.
Three imitation firearms were also found at the address in addition to a ballistic vest, two tasers, eight credit cards in names other than his own and a prescription pad belonging to a doctor.
Magistrate McRae said a strong message needed to be sent to those involved with drugs.
"Drug trafficking in the community is rife and I must send the message out to anyone who's going to traffic drugs, that if you are going to traffic drugs you're going to end up in jail - that's it in a nutshell," she said.
"To be fairly frank, you can't traffic drugs and be given opportunity after opportunity."
For the trafficking of amphetamines and GHB, as well as the possession of the imitation firearms, Van den Enden was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months with 61 days already served at Fulham Correctional Centre.
Magistrate McRae said without the guilty plea, she would have otherwise imposed an 18-month imprisonment term with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Forfeiture orders have been made relating to all drugs and weapons.
Van den Enden was also sentenced to three months' imprisonment for possession of the tablets, cannabis and prescription drugs, one month for possession of the tasers, seven days for possession of the body armour and two months for handling, receiving and retaining stolen goods suspected of being proceeds of crime.
All these additional charges will be served concurrently.
Van den Enden was also fined $1200 and lost his licence for 12 months for an alleged speed of 163km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Pyrenees Highway near Newstead in 2021.
The court heard he had been driving an unregistered vehicle on August 1, 2021, and when police tried to apprehend him he accelerated away and made no attempt to stop.
