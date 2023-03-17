Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine man sentenced to year in jail for drugs, imitation firearms offences

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:01pm, first published 2:30pm
Castlemaine drug dealer faces year in jail

A 33-year-old Castlemaine man has been sentenced to a year in prison for imitation firearms and drug offences.

