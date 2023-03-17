Bendigo Advertiser
Four left in flag race at business end of BDCA season

By Luke West
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:24pm
Captains Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians), Jake Klemm (Kangaroo Flat), Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) and James Ryan (Bendigo) will lead their teams into this weekend's BDCA first XI finals.
