Four left in flag race at business end of BDCA season

STRATHDALE-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat will be battling for a grand final spot, while Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo will be fighting for survival in the Bendigo District Cricket Association finals on Saturday.
The Suns and Roos will meet in the qualifying final at Bell Oval, with the winner to take the direct route into the March 25 grand final.
And the Jets and Goers will clash in the elimination final at Dower Park.
The loser of the qualifying final and the winner of the elimination final will back up again on Sunday in the preliminary final at Weeroona Oval.
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat
noon at Bell Oval
CAPTAIN'S COMMENTS:
Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) - "For the first time since before Christmas we will be at full strength this weekend.
"The group is really looking forward to this weekend; you spend all season working for this time of the year and to get yourself in the best position you can.
"We've ticked the boxes that we've needed to up to this point and we're just really keen to get into the real stuff now and, hopefully, have a good couple of weeks.
"Kangaroo Flat is in really good form and we're expecting them to be up and about; they seem to be playing with some freedom at the moment and no doubt will look to continue that."
Jake Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) - "Our expectation is to go there on Saturday and win the game.
"We will go in nice and calm and keep backing our boys to keep playing their roles.
"We've been in really good nick as a side for the past six weeks; we've bowled two teams out for less than 100 (White Hills and Golden Square) and kept Huntly North to 120-odd last week, so it feels like we're in a good spot."
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 1 - Strathdale-Maristians 4-186 def Kangaroo Flat 7-183.
Round 10 - Strathdale-Maristians 9-214 def Kangaroo Flat 206.
Tip: Strathdale.
THE TEAMS:
Strathdale-Maristians - Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron
Kangaroo Flat - Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Dylan Klemm, Brent Hamblin, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo
noon at Dower Park
CAPTAIN'S COMMENTS:
Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) - "The mood around the group is really good.
"We've got every one of our BDCA grades playing this weekend, it was only last week we won the Twenty20 flag and we've now got to be good enough to win three games in a row to get the job done.
"Last year we got into the grand final the way we wanted to (directly from the qualifying final) and it didn't work out for us on the big stage (lost to Strathdale-Maristians), so we've got to do it a bit harder this year.
"But if you're good enough, then you should be able to win three in a row to get the job done."
James Ryan (Bendigo) - "We feel like we're going in with the 11 that will be best suited to the conditions and we're looking forward to the opportunity.
"When you consider how young the majority of our group is, by making the finals we've shown just how competitive we can be going forward for a long period of time.
"Finals have been few and far between for Bendigo over the past 20 years and it's great to be part of it and we feel we're playing some really good cricket coming into this weekend.
"Beating Strathfieldsaye a couple of weeks ago gave us that belief that we are able to match it with the best, and we showed that earlier as well against Strathdale when we went down by three runs (round four).
"The morale around the group is really good; we're confident we have what it takes to win on Saturday and Sunday and give ourselves a chance next week."
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 6 - Strathfieldsaye 5-291 def Bendigo 139.
Round 15 - Bendigo 9-160 def Strathfieldsaye 101.
Tip: Strathfieldsaye.
THE TEAMS:
Strathfieldsaye - Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Campbell Love, Matt Newbold, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith
Bendigo - James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Craig Pearce, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Bailey Goodwin, Dylan Johnstone, Kynan Gard
SECOND XI
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye at Huntly.
Bendigo United v White Hills at Harry Trott Oval.
Grand final Sunday at QEO.
THIRD XI
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat at North Bendigo.
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills at Golden Square.
Grand final Sunday at North Bendigo.
FOURTH XI:
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye at Beischer Park (grand final).
FIRST XI:
Golden Square v Strathdale-Maristians at Ken Wust Oval.
Sandhurst v Bendigo at Shadforth Park.
Golden Square - Megan Baird (c), Tammy Norquay, Paige Conder, Cassandra Patten, Sarah Mannes, Chelsey Collinson, Sarah Perry, Abby Popple, Sienna Barnett, Karmel McClure, Liz Christie
Strathdale-Maristians - Ellena Findlay (c), Macey Brereton, Ruby Demeo, Meg O'Callaghan, Madison Cleeland, Jayne Demeo, Stacey Macdonald, Bella Eddy, Paige Gordon, Paynton Jolliffe, Emily Bakes, Marcene Haythorpe
Sandhurst - Maree Pearce (c), Kate Shallard, Abby-Lee Scott, Amelie Woodward, Emily Lenaghan, Mel Lowther, Yasmin Colley, Amanda O'Neill, Bree Mcleod, Susan Pickles, Renee Brown, Leah McCoy
Bendigo - Amy Ryan (c), Kylah Virtue, Holly Ryan, Lindsay Simpson, Ashleigh Hunter, Rachael Gray, Chloe Green, Daisy Stringer, Ashlee Mcleod, Hannah Mullins, Chelsea Furlong
SECOND XI:
California Gully v Golden Square at California Gully.
Strathfieldsaye v Strathfieldsaye Jets at Tannery Lane.
California Gully - Jasmine Burzacott (c), Gail Galvin, Nicole McLean, Zoe Tucker, Caitlin Smith, Roslyn Hynes, Hannah Kenny, Marlee Galvin, Eliesha Mckean, Jayda Webster, Jade Davey
Golden Square - Linda Kristiansen (c), Katelyn Williams, Jessie Monteath, Nelle Buchan, Elizabeth Conlon, Jemma Pearl, Zoe Wiseman, Laura Stilo, Emma Allen, Christina Hartney, Fiona Wright, Olivia Harding
Strathfieldsaye/Strathfieldsaye Jets - Sharon Kemp (c), Ella Moratti (c), Amy Bilsborow, Charlotte Dashwood, Jessica Harley, Kaylene Harley, Britt Tangey, Sarah Rogers, Letitia Spicer, Alana McCulloch, Adelaide Bollard, Emily Brown, Sharon Kittson, Lauren Newbold, Kylie Morrison, Sophie Castle, Sheree Pickles, Stephanie Mayes
Women's games 10am Sunday.
It's junior grand final weekend in the BDCA, with seven clubs to be represented across the four grand finals.
Strathfieldsaye (two), Bendigo United, Strathdale-Maristians, Sandhurst, Bendigo, Maiden Gully Marist and White Hills all have teams competing in grand finals across the under-16A, under-16B, under-14A and under-14B divisions.
UNDER-16A:
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians at Ewing Park (Saturday/Sunday).
Bendigo United - Hugh Behrens (c), Eamon Austin, Oscar Cail, Elliott Davis, Oscar Farrelly, Gus Hay, Nicholas Long, Kobi MacDonald, Arvince Singh, Harvey Waters, Darby Whatley, Noah Willits
Strathdale-Maristians - Xavier Grant (c), Ethan McMahon, Hamish McNamara, Sebastian Rossi, Jasper Irwin, Aaron Cheng, Josh Edwards, Jack Spencer, aidan shanahan, Ted Barker, Will Bennett, Jed Daniels, Harry Pysing
UNDER-16B:
Sandhurst v Bendigo at Shadforth Park (Saturday).
Bendigo - Vailen Hickman (c), Oliver Ryan, Liam Doyle, Dylan Overall, Felix Keane, Zoe Ross, Rachael Flood, Harley Barnett, Ryder Mortimer, Ashley Harris, Ryley Overall
UNDER-14A:
Strathfieldsaye v Maiden Gully Marist at Club Court (Saturday/Sunday).
Strathfieldsaye - Jesse Webster (c), Aydan Hand, Callan Orr, Hayden Merrett, Tyson Sherwell, Xavier Horan, Owen Perry, Ned Johnson, Angus McIntosh, Tyce Griffin, Chad Mannes, Hamish Moss
UNDER-14B:
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye at Ken Wust Oval (Saturday).
Strathfieldsaye - Adelaide Bollard (c), Rhys Bolton, Charlie Dennis, Declan Kirke, Andrew Merrett, Keelan McInerney, Jye Matheson, Joshua Robinson, Jay Garley, Hamish Kelly, Kayden Storer, Sean Maher
Junior grand finals start at 8.45am.
