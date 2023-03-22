Currently, in the Greater Bendigo Region, there are more than 8000 people with disabilities who require daily assistance with core activities in their day-to-day life.
Of these, more than 1500 are children and youth, which has increased by 50 per cent from 2016 to 2021.
Many parents of these children are exhausted and in dire need of respite, feeling overwhelmed and looking for additional support.
In order to support this growing need for youth respite, Amicus Community Services, a non-profit organisation that provides support to families and young people across Central Victoria, has recently introduced youth respite services at Melissa Court Respite House.
The short-term accommodation facility provides care for children aged 6 to 17 in a safe and nurturing environment to unwind and connect with others, and for their carers to have a break during the term school holidays.
Located on the rural fringe of Castlemaine, the respite house offers spacious landscaped grounds, all-abilities bathrooms, a kitchen, two large living areas, four ensuite bedrooms, and private areas for those requiring additional privacy.
There is also a staff sleepover area, laundry facilities, and house-wide wi-fi for comfort and convenience.
The Amicus team at Melissa Court Respite House provide a range of activities and skill-building opportunities, including visits to local attractions, cooking and crafting.
Experienced staff members create a positive and supportive environment for guests, where they can build confidence, make new friends and have a memorable experience.
Amicus are registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and short-term accommodation providers, they give support with NDIS plan management and how to best utilise all NDIS benefits.
The level of support a person receives in their NDIS plan determines how much funding they can receive for short-term accommodation, which can be up to 28 days per year.
We all know a happy and well-trained dog makes for a great companion. Even if you're having a bad day, an assistance dog knows how to comfort you, as they can sense how you feel.
This sensitivity to body language is one of the reasons that Cezia Thomas finds her role with Righteous Pups so rewarding. Cezia, an NDIS participant, volunteers her time every week to help train her partner dog for assistance, facility and therapy roles. The training facility sits on a rural property outside Bendigo and is only accessible by private transport.
Cezia was able to join this activity when her service provider, Distinctive Options (DO), purchased a new vehicle with the proceeds of a generous donation from a member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous.
The Bendigo coordinator, Tara Boag from DO Connect Bendigo, says the new vehicle opens up endless possibilities for community engagement and inclusion.
"We live in a regional city surrounded by rural communities and enterprises that can offer beneficial opportunities," she says. "Having our own transport means we can ensure participants can develop their skills in these local settings and provide a more inclusive community in Bendigo. The positives are also for businesses which benefit from the diverse skills, strengths and engagement of participants."
Cezia has received ongoing supports from DO Bendigo since 2016 and enjoys the social connections of the group activities.
"Cezia is such a sociable person and loves seeing her friends at DO," says her mother, Lisa. "She absolutely looks forward to going to DO - it's the first thing she says in the morning.
"Cezia looks forward to seeing her dog and comes home and uses her new skills at training. It gives her a sense of belonging and it pushes her limits to engage at home. It is also assisting her to get over her fear of larger dogs."
Even if Lisa is not able to meet the anonymous donor in person, she has a few words for them.
"I thank them from the bottom of my heart that my daughter can now travel to places without fear and anxiety, as she feels safe. (I have) so much love in my heart for them - thank you!
"I am so grateful for what a positive impact they have had on my daughter and for building more inclusive communities."
"We feel honoured to be recognised and it makes us feel grateful," says Tara Boag. "It encourages us to keep looking to provide more opportunities for our participants.
"A huge thank you to the donor for making it now even more possible to strive to provide the best quality support for our participants to meet their goals. I would also like to thank Righteous Pups and acknowledge the great work that they do."
With the right support everyone can do the things they want to; live in a home that works for them, do things that are fulfilling and get out to enjoy the company of others when they want to.
These are simple things that everyone has the right to. We also know that simple things are not always easy.
Sometimes it takes great skill and long experience to do the simple things in life.
Golden City Support Services knows that getting support right is what it takes to make it look simple. They know what skilled support is.
Golden City Support Services works to get the right support for people who might require a bit extra.
From assistance around the house, to getting out the door, to doing what you need or want to do out in the community.
Skilled support means workers provide dignity and assist with just the right support to allow you to be in control.
It also means that workers are trained specifically for you needs and have the right support themselves from their organisation.
Golden City Support Services draws on national and international study and research into what makes support effective.
Staff are trained and supervised by professionals who have made their life's work getting support right.
We know that life is not always easy.
It is often the simple things that take the greatest effort to get right.
Skilled support can make all the difference in being able to enjoy the simple things of life.
If you would like to find out more about what skilled support can achieve, talk to the team at Golden City Support Services.
For more information, freecall 1800 001 005.
Perri loves nothing more than serving you a coffee with a smile at her local café.
Perri, who has Down syndrome, engaged CVGT Employment last year to help her find meaningful and inclusive employment.
The team got to know Perri - her likes and dislikes, her individual needs and what really sparked joy in her life.
They thought Belgravia Leisure, an employer that values social inclusion, would provide a supportive environment where Perri could blossom.
In collaboration, a position of café assistant was created to suit Perri's skills and interests.
Within a few months her hours increased, and she has never been happier.
"I feel really great," Perri says. "My favourite thing to do is serving the food and coffee to customers and being with the customers."
Perri's positive attitude and infectious smile have made her a popular member of the team.
"Perri is such a great help to us," says café manager, Felicia.
"She can knock out so many tasks. She really enjoys cleaning and helping so much. It really makes work a lot easier."
Co-worker Georgia agrees. "I like how passionate she is about what she does," she says.
"She always has a smile on her face which is quite infectious to all her work colleagues and to the customers. I could not imagine Perri not being here."
Perri's job journey highlights the importance of meaningful employment for people with a disability.
It shows the significant contribution that people with a disability make in the workplace.
"It has been great for us. I think it all comes down to the fact that we had the ability to work with CVGT - to explain things and to also keep Perri included in the process. To ensure Perri is a part of the team," says Bobby, the leisure centre manager.
CVGT Employment continues to support Perri, her employer and her work colleagues.
They touch base regularly to educate Perri on new tasks, as well as the café team on how to support her in the learning process.
"Repetition is key. Taking the time to take slow moments, to learn new skills or to reinforce skills - remembering we need to take more time to help Perri," Felicia says.
"As soon as she starts to get into the pattern, she is so good.
Picking things up and taking the initiative to get the task done - it has been good."
If injury, illness or disability is making it tough for you to find work, CVGT Employment can help.
Call the team on 132 848 today to learn more about how we can support you to find meaningful and sustainable work.