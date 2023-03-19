Bendigo schoolgirls are charged up as their Range Rover electric four-wheel drive conversion project nears completion.
Bendigo Tech School's Girls in STEAM project team recently took centre stage at Sydney's Fully Charged LIVE event, stationed at electric car conversion company Fellten's stand.
Fellten director Marteen Burger said the project wowed visitors.
"Although incomplete, this conversion is an absolute attention grabber," she said.
"The Fully Charged audience were as fascinated by this Girls in STEAM project as they were with the technology in the electric power train.
"Bendigo Tech School's iconic Electric Range Rover was arguably one of the most inspiring projects on show."
The Girls in STEAM project, made from the abbreviation of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, started two years ago and saw a derelict Range Rover Classic fitted with a Tesla battery and Model 3 four-wheel-drive model motor.
Project assistant Imani Dunne, 18, said the vehicle would be completed this year.
"Before restoration, the car had sat under a tree for 20 year, the body shell looked like Swiss cheese," she said.
"We've completely pulled the car apart and are now reassembling it. We've done rust repairs, primed and painted, fitted the Tesla electric drive unit to the chassis, remanufactured the driveshafts and diffs, and had the original dashboard fixed and recoloured."
Ms Dunne said the project had inspired girls working on it to enter the automotive industry.
Around 30 students have worked on the conversion, learning about metal fabrication, suspension, braking, interior, wiring and the design integration of electric drive monitoring systems into the existing instrumentation and controls.
"The one thing I can't say enough about this project is how good it is for girls' self-esteem," Ms Dunne said.
Students have also worked closely with local automotive businesses, such as Custom and Automotive Restoration Services in Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo Accident Repair Centre and Hattam Street Tyre and Mechanical.
Bendigo Retro Muscle Cars owner Gary O'Brien said he was fascinated by the genuine challenge and innovation of the initiative.
"The achievements of the girls have been a real eye-opener, and it has been fantastic to see their skills and confidence grow and to produce such amazing outcomes - more organisations need to embrace the opportunity to work with young people to inspire the work force of tomorrow," he said.
Bendigo Tech School director Graeme Wiggins said the project was designed to open more young women's eyes to the possibility of engineering and trades careers
"They're developing skills, confidence and a passion for electrification, which we see as the future of car manufacturing in this country now that the traditional automotive manufacturing industry has ended," he said.
