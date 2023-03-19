Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Tech School's Girls in STEAM electric car project progressing

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Tech School student Della Czuczman and Girls in STEAM project assistant Imani Dunne. Picture supplied

Bendigo schoolgirls are charged up as their Range Rover electric four-wheel drive conversion project nears completion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.