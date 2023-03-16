CHARLTON trainer Ashleigh Markham hopes an edge in class can help Codename Marcus deliver the stable its first hometown cup day success on Sunday.
The 38-year-old trainer-driver and his young family have called Charlton home for just over 12 months now, after making the move from Bunbury in Western Australia, and will be experiencing their second Charlton Cup day as locals.
Unlike last year when he had three runners, Markham will have all his eggs in one basket, with Codename Marcus his sole hope.
He shapes as an excellent chance after drawing the pole in a wide open 2100m event.
It's the best draw in a long time for the four-year-old gelding, who ran in last year's Group 1 Victoria Derby at Tabcorp Park Melton, in October.
"He hasn't got brilliant gate speed, but he's definitely getting better," Markham said.
"I feel if we can hold up, they'll find it very hard to beat him."
Markham admitted to throwing Codename Marcus into the deep end on a couple occasions after qualifying him for the Derby and running him second-up in the Group 2 4YO Bonanza at Melton in early February.
"Probably with the Derby, he'd really come to the end of his prep and then the 4YO Bonanza, he was rushed a bit to get there and both times he wasn't near 100 per cent," he said.
"He had a week off after his last run at Charlton (on February 15), so I've pushed him pretty hard to get him right.
"He had eight days off in the paddock, but he's come back well. I'm expecting him to be fighting out the finish."
While thoroughly relishing the change of environment, Markham said it had been a mixed and at times challenging first 12 months in Charlton.
"It's had its ups and downs and we've had our good runs and our bad runs," he said.
"Adapting to the track and conditions and a whole variety of things, like feed, has been a balancing act.
"Sometimes we thought we'd had it spot on and a month down the track we were scratching our heads.
"But I think we've found a pretty good routine now with most of the horses and it seems to be working okay."
What hasn't been in question is the support and the acceptance that the Markhams - Ashleigh and Tamara and their children Ajay, Chaise, Nate and Bonnie - have felt from their harness racing brethren and the wider Charlton community.
"Hopefully between us, there's a bit to celebrate on cup day," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.