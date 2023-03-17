Sahara Tiger ready to roar in Charlton Pacing Cup

SAHARA Tiger will be facing the best field he has since his arrival at trainer Shane Sanderson's Charlton stable last year in this Sunday's Group 3 Charlton Pacing Cup (2750m).
But the seven-year-old gelding will have plenty of what every contender going into a feature race craves on his side - form and confidence.
Sahara Tiger has both of those in spades following a run of nine wins and one second from his last 11 runs, with seven of those wins coming from nine starts at Mildura.
The son of Art Major and the mare Sahara Miss posted the most recent of those wins on Monday this week, when he accounted for two of his rivals in Sunday's race, the Julie Douglas-trained Bernie Winkle and Rick Reilly.
In doing so, he produced a big finish in a slick final half of 57.1 seconds, filling his young driver Ryan Sanderson with a degree of confidence as he tackles the rise in grade.
"It's a good field and he's obviously been going well in Mildura, but there is a lot more depth in this grade," he said.
"2200m or the mile probably suits him better than the 2570m, but I'm sure he'll overcome that.
"He'll have to get driven quietly and will need a bit of luck, but if he gets the luck, he is going good enough to be thereabouts.
"His will to win gets his across the line a lot."
Sanderson, who has been in the sulky for all of his recent wins, is sticking with him, having also driven the polemarker Cee Cee In America in both of his recent cup runs at Boort and Birchip.
The 19-year-old driver credited some of Sahara Tiger's recent success to the fact he had been so well looked after early in his career.
READ MORE:
"He's only been lightly-raced over the years, coming form Gary and Debbie Quinlan's. He had his turn in town and got onto a bit of a hard mark, so once he came here, he really found his place," Sanderson said.
"He's been able to race most weeks at Mildura.
"I reckon he has a few good years still ahead of him."
A cup win would continue the roll currently enjoyed by trainer Shane Sanderson, who has 16 winners for the season, highlighted by five combined with recent Group 1 New South Wales Derby finalists Dangerous and Catalpa Rescue.
Outside of Sahara Tiger, Sanderson is most looking forward to hopping aboard Joe Got Rolled for Charlton trainer Joey Thompson in the $12,000 3YO Classic (2100m).
"It's a pretty handy field and she drew out wide, but we quite like her," he said.
"She's got a few things going against her, but she excites me going forward.
"She showed natural ability early days as a two-year-old and Joe has looked after her.
"He gave her a nice break and took his time bringing her up. I think she's set for a good three-year-old year."
A short-priced favourite in the race is the Emma Stewart-trained Compete, who was third on debut last month at Ballarat, following two impressive trial wins.
Sanderson, who surpassed 100 wins in a season for the first time last year in only his third full year in the sulky, will have four drives in total on Sunday, including Abbie Lincoln for Marong trainer Trevor Patching and Petreos in the opening race for Shelbourne's Col Latter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.