WHILE he wouldn't change things for the world, Michael Gadsden sometimes thinks of Charlton as an odd landing spot for him and partner Denbeigh Wade to have continued their training career following their move from Ararat in mid-2020.
"We've still only trained the two winners at Charlton since we moved. It's been an absolute graveyard for us over the years, the Charlton track," the 31-year-old said in the lead-up to this Sunday's Charlton Cup meeting.
"Even before we moved up here.
"It's just been one track we've never had any luck at, at all. We always seem to have three or four horses at every meeting, but we can never seem to fire a shot.
"Even coming across from Ararat once, we had one break down and another got a virus and got sick. It always seemed like a disaster, but we still ended up moving here, which says a lot about the (training centre) set-up and the people here.
"Last season we got two winners at Charlton, but I'm pretty sure they were the first two we've ever had."
With three runners entered this Sunday, Gadsden and Wade will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes on their home track.
Gadsden nominated The Interceptor in race one as arguably the best of their chances on cup day.
The lightly-raced and enigmatic seven-year-old son of Canadian sire Mach Three has long been a work in progress for Gadsden, but possesses a devastating sprint on his day, as witnessed on a few occasions early in his career at Bendigo for a win and a couple of near-misses, coming from the back of the field.
Although awkwardly drawn, at his best, The Interceptor is a solid chance of giving the local contingent among an expected huge cup day crowd something to cheer about early.
"If he does everything right. But that's a big if," Gadsden said.
"We've had him now for about two-and-a-half years and he's only had eight starts.
"He's been a bit of a project, to put it mildly.
"He's a bit of a scatterbrain. He's one of those horses who either wants to overdo it, or not do it all.
"We gave him a spell, but he's never one to do well in the paddock. When he came back in, he didn't fire a shot the last two preps.
"This time he's been up at John Kennedy's at Pyramid Hill and he's actually spelled well for the first time since I've had him.
"He looks a treat. He's never been a horse that has truly glowed and has been a hard horse to get right.
"Since he's been at John's for a couple of months, he's a different horse. He's glowing in his coat and is a lot more relaxed, even at home.
"Hopefully, he's taken that step towards maturity, but we have been excited about him before.
"He's an excitement machine when he's right, but a headache at home. Fingers crossed this time."
Gadsden said Mymatethomo, who has drawn the outside of the back row in race six, had been mixing his form, but was capable enough on his day to be considered an outside hope.
"I was really happy with him at Horsham three starts ago, but two starts back at Boort he galloped away and still ran a really nice race," he said.
"We took him to Birchip last Sunday and he was a bit plain.
"He came over from Adelaide (in early 2020) on a hard mark and won a $20,000 race pretty early on, so it got him fairly well up in grade pretty quickly.
"He also missed a couple of years of racing with a keratoma in his foot, so he's had his fair share of soundness issues.
"He probably still needs to get down in class a little bit and get a little bit more consistency about his runs."
Markleigh Caz will also need to overcome an awkward draw, coming from the outside of the front row in a full field of 12 in a wide open final event on the program, the O'Connors Case HI Pace Final (2100m).
The nine-year-old mare was third in last week's third heat at Birchip, won by Princess Alexandra.
"It will all depend on the tempo. If it's a little bit genuine early, she's half a shake as she is not a horse who can make her own luck," he said.
