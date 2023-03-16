Thompson proud to fly the flag in Charlton Pacing Cup

CHARLTON trainer Joey Thompson admits a Group 3 Charlton Pacing Cup win with Cee Cee In America would be a major upset.
But far from put off, he also knows he could not have his seven-year-old gelding in better order or in much better form than he has for a tilt at the $35,000 feature race.
Without winning, the son of US sire American Ideal and the mare Ultimate CC has produced a string of consistent performances in the early part of 2023, following a seven-month break from racing.
They include a second placing and a valiant fourth in weaker grade country cups at Boort and Birchip and a second in the Central Victorian Pacing Championship at St Arnaud behind Double The Hunter.
While he is well up in grade, Cee Cee In America is drawn to run a bold race from barrier one.
Thompson, who will play a key role off the track on Sunday as the Charlton Harness Racing Club's president, is thrilled to have a runner in the biggest race on the program.
"He is racing well, even if he is jumping a lot of classes in one hit, and has drawn the pole," he said.
"I hope he'll acquit himself well. It's just good to have a few local runners in the cup.
"He was super at Birchip last week. He actually dropped a knee boot at the start and was running on it. The boot got under his foot.
"I was quite happy with his run, but it is a massive step up in class this time around."
A three-time winner at Charlton, including on cup day in 2021, Thompson hoped Cee Cee In America could make the most of his home track advantage.
"He raced in the cup as a four-year-old for (fellow Charlton trainer) Greg Norman and went well," he said.
"He's drawn to be on the rail, somewhere in behind the leader, or three the fence at worst I'd hope."
A change of driver will see Charlton teenager Abby Sanderson take over the reins on Cee Cee In America from older brother Ryan, who drove him at Birchip last week, and has opted to partner his father Shane's horse Sahara Tiger in the cup.
Ryan will be in the cart for Thompson's other contender on cup day, Joe Got Rolled, in the 3YO Classic.
The filly is having her first start since July last year, when she won at Mildura, and has a win and a placing from three career starts.
Putting his club president's hat back on, Thompson was rapt to see Charlton trainers so well represented on cup day and in most races, with a combined 15 runners.
"You really want the local interest on your main day," he said.
"It gives the day a different feel."
