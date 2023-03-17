CHARLTON trainer Greg Norman will be hoping for a change of luck with his Group 3 Charlton Trotters Cup hope Blue Coman on Sunday.
The seven-year-old grey gelding has been a victim of circumstances, after being checked in his past two runs in the Mount Gambier and Wangaratta Cups this month.
Despite plenty of misfortune, Norman insists Blue Coman is in good order ahead of his tilt at the $30,000 cup and capable of giving Sunday's race a good shake on what the Charlton Harness Racing Club has dubbed as Blue Sunday.
"He is working well, but just having no luck. He got knocked over at Mount Gambier and the same thing happened at Wangaratta," he said.
"His luck will turn eventually, we just need to keep working hard. But it's a tough race.
"There's a few good ones in there. (The Jess Tubbs-trained) One Over All won the Horsham Cup off 10m and is off 10m again, so he's going to be tough to beat again."
Blue Coman will again be driven by champion reinswoman Kerryn Manning, who does the bulk of the driving for the former South Australian trainer.
The trotter's run of misfortune stretches back to the Charlton Trotters Cup in 2021, when he had to be scratched on race morning due to a leg injury.
A winner of the Gunbower Cup in 2021 and the Elmore Cup (at Bendigo) last year, Blue Coman will be looking to add to his career tally of 10 wins from 72 starts for earnings of $91,133.
His solid run of form this season includes a second in the Central Victorian Trotters Championship at St Arnaud, won by Double Helix, and a follow up third at Melton behind the smart Chris Lang-trained trotter Bullion Harry.
Norman, who will soon be on the move from Charlton to Avenel, rated Blue Coman as the pick of his four chances on cup day, albeit in a hard race.
He also has Apieceoflou, Direct Command and Royal Cadence entered.
While badly drawn in gate seven, Norman can see light at the end of the tunnel for Apieceoflou, who has not won since April of 2021, but missed 10 months of racing last year through injury.
"He twisted his bowel and they had to operate, so it's taken him a long time to come back," he said.
As a two and three-year-old, Apieceoflou won four of his first nine starts for Norman.
He finished third behind his stablemate Aladdin in the Group 3 South Australian Derby in 2021.
