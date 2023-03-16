WHEN Charlton-born and bred reinswoman Ellen Tormey scored a stirring Charlton Trotters Cup victory in 2018 on The Boss Man, she did it with a short-priced $1.80 favourite.
But if the 32-year-old is to add a sentimental Charlton Pacing Cup win to her resume this Sunday, it will come on a definite outsider.
Tormey, now based at Junortoun, has the drive on the Julie Douglas-trained veteran Bernie Winkle.
The horse and driver combination has experienced plenty of success over the last few years.
Tormey has been in the sulky for 25 of Bernie's 61 career wins (from 285 starts), including the one that delivered the son of Rock N Roll Heaven the record for the most victories at a single Victorian track at Mildura in May last year.
The now 10-year-old will likely have his work cut out against a strong cup field headed by the likes of the Emma Stewart-trained Cant Top This, Crime Writer, Helluva and Curly James, albeit he is never a chance to be discarded lightly.
"He's got the draw that he likes (inside of the back row), but probably not the one he wants to be drawn behind," Tormey said of Bernie Winkle, who finished second behind fellow cup contender Sahara Tiger at Mildura on Tuesday night.
READ MORE:
"He does like being on the fence - that will suit him.
"The other night at Mildura was the first time I had driven him for a while and he went okay. Sahara Tiger was on my back and outsprinted him. But anything can happen in these races."
Bernie Winkle is one of two Douglas-trained runners in the 10-horse cup field, with Rick Reilly, to be driven by Jack Laugher, an early $16 chance from gate seven.
Just as she has enjoyed a strong affinity with Bernie, so too did Tormey with her Charlton Trotters Cup winner, The Boss Man.
In a 16-month period between November 2016 and February 2018, the gelded son of Bacardi Lindy and the mare Oh Yes Indeed won four country cups at Yarra Valley, Cobram, Horsham and Charlton.
He was also placed in the 2016 Maryborough Trotters Cup and Group 1 Dullard Trotters Cup at Melton in 2017.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Tormey rated Oneoutofthesquare, who has drawn gate three in the Josephine O'Gorman@The Agency Victoria Trot, as the pick of her six cup day drives, ahead of the Ross Graham-trained Self Exclusion in the opening race in the 10-event program.
She will also partner Paris Princess, a last-start winner at Mildura, who is trained by her father John at Charlton.
"She's a nice filly, but she has a terrible draw," Tormey said.
"She is owned by a former Charlton person, which is why she is in on Charlton Cup day, but she could be looking for a weaker race.
"But she has won her (VicBred) bonus, so there's no real pressure. It's an opportunity to drive her with a sit in a race."
The father-daughter team combined to win the opening race on cup day last year with Bentleigh.
Tormey is coming off a satisfying Team Teal campaign in which she led all Victorian reinswomen with 16 wins.
It gave her a margin of four over Kerryn Manning and young Bendigo driver Michelle Phillips (12), with Tayla French best on nine.
With $46,000 raised (at $400 per winner) in Victoria for ovarian cancer initiatives, Tormey said she was rapt just to be involved.
"It's great to raise that money. I would have liked to have got a few more winners to put towards the cause," she said.
"There were a lot of placings towards the end, but I was glad to contribute what I did.
"I definitely can't complain with 16 winners in just over a month."
