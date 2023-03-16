Playoffs for Shield League athletics line-ups begins

CLASHES to decide who goes up and who goes down in Athletics Victoria's Shield League for next season begin with this Saturday's afternoon field and track action.
The heat's on for the Bendigo Region clubs - Bendigo Harriers, Bendigo University, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo - as they compete at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The meet has drawn more than 100 competitors.
Week one of a two-round showdown to decide division winners and also promotion and relegation begins at 1.30pm.
Under the playoff format, athletes can contest four individual events of which scores from three highest will be added to the team's tally.
A 4 x 100m relay will also count toward final scores.
In Premier Division, Eaglehawk has put in a great effort across the 10 rounds to be third in a race led by Diamond Valley and Essendon.
Also in the top five are Glenhuntly and Western Athletics.
There will be plenty of interest in results from division two.
South Bendigo was fourth at the end of the preliminary rounds as Wendouree, Mentone and Nunawading led the way.
Bendigo Harriers is in ninth place and fighting to avoid relegation.
Despite small numbers each round, Bendigo University has done well to be seventh in division five.
The race to earn promotion is led by Old Xaverians, Maccabi, Deakin and Richmond.
Athletes are also vying for the most valuable athlete award.
The consistency and versatility of Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith has earned top spot in the MVA standings on 13,616 points.
Other key members for the Hawks include Terry Hicks, Jorja Morrison, Shannon Storey, Cooper Richardson, Olivia Graham, Isabella Noonan, Abbey Hromenko, Giselle Hattingh, Tim Sullivan and Dave Chisholm.
A week after superb performances at shot put and 200m respectively, South Bendigo's Emma Berg and Oliver Muggleton will aim to continue their hot form.
Berg broke the Victoria Country women's open shot put record at Geelong last Saturday, while Muggleton was runner-up in the 200m at the Bendigo Gift run on the Flora Hill track.
Other top points-scorers for South this season have been field star Kai Norton, versatile veterans Joan Self and Carol Coad.
The Bendigo Harriers' best include Peter Clarke, Jake Gavriliadis, Anne Buckley, Josh and Eliza Evans, Neil Shaw, Anne Buckley and Geoff Jordan.
Saturday's track action in Bendigo starts at 1.30pm when sprint hurdles of 110m, 100m, 90m or 80m are contested.
The first flights in shot put, javelin, long jump are set for a 1.30pm start, as is pole vault.
Three weeks after a knee operation, top pole vaulter Waaia's Rhys Hansen will be back in action for South Bendigo.
Other events on the track are 100m, 1500m, 400m, 3000m or 2000m steeple, and 4 x 100m relay.
