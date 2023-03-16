BENDIGO City FC skipper Aidan Lane believes a busy off-season on the recruiting front has left the club well placed to push for promotion from the Men's State League 5 West division.
City opens its 2023 campaign on Saturday at Derrimut against another team expected to contend for championship honours, Balmoral.
It's the club's second season back in the senior ranks following a five-year hiatus from the end of 2017.
A solid and, at times, spectacular debut campaign in the MSL last year yielded 10 wins, six draws and six losses and fourth position on the ladder, one spot behind Balmoral.
Bendigo City will head into the season with plenty of stability at the top, with Greg Thomas back for a second season as coach and Aidan Lane retaining the captaincy.
Connor Boxshall has been elevated to vice-captain.
Few City players are looking forward to the clash against Balmoral than Lane, who missed last year's season opener and a fair chunk of the year with a knee injury.
"I'm very excited. It's just good to be playing at the start of the season, not like last year when I missed 15 weeks, or whatever it was," he said.
"It's definitely great to be playing.
"We're keen and the squad is looking good."
The senior squad has been bolstered by the arrival of a pair of Tasmanians, Declan Cahill and Chidinma Esomeju, and a trio of former BASL players, all with NPL experience; Keegan Smyth, Alex Caldow and Kayle Thompson.
Having retained the bulk of last year's young squad, including reigning club MVP Sam Pitson, Lane is confident City have built a side capable of contending for the championship.
"I feel we have a lot more depth and quality overall this season. There's a lot of depth and in a lot of positions," he said.
"It's what you need in a long season like the state league.
"That depth really puts a lot of pressure on players to play well and to earn their spot."
Unlike last pre-season when they played multiple practice matches, City played only a few this time around.
Coach Thomas said while the pre-season had been 'deliberately low key', the end-goal remains the same.
"We will go into the season with the same mindset as last year, we want to get promoted," Thomas said.
"It's as simple as that. We want to win the league and we'll give it a real crack."
"We have made a few really good signings this year, which have really strengthened the squad and will give us a lot more depth, so I think we're in a position to deliver on our promotion aim."
Balmoral will be a formidable first-up opponent, particularly on their home turf.
Balmoral Park has proven a fortress in recent seasons, with the home side having lost only one game at Derrimut in four seasons.
Bendigo City fared as well as any team at Balmoral last season, manufacturing a 4-all draw.
"They are a big physical side, playing on a very small pitch and with their record at home, it will be a very tough first-up assignment," he said.
"But we'll go there with plenty of confidence and with a nothing to lose approach.
"We got the draw last year, but we want the three points this time to get the season off to a flyer."
