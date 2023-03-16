Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo City FC pumped up for Men's State League season opener against Balmoral

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:40am, first published 8:30am
Bendigo City FC skipper Aidan Lane and vice-captain Connor Boxshall are ready for action in season 2023 of the Men's State League. Picture by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO City FC skipper Aidan Lane believes a busy off-season on the recruiting front has left the club well placed to push for promotion from the Men's State League 5 West division.

