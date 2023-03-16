SELECTION NIGHT: BDCA semi final; EVCA grand final teams

1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Craig Pearce, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Bailey Goodwin, Dylan Johnstone, Kynan Gard
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Nicholas Crawford (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Nicholas Williamson, Leigh McDermott, Darcy Mills, Lachlan Harris, Hugh Behrens, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Hayden Smith, Thomas Williamson, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Gerard Malan
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Dylan Klemm, Kieren Burns, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Liam O'Keefe, Jarrod Orton, Bradley Thomas, Mitchell Trewhella, Anthony Patullo, Daniel Simons, Kyle Symons, Ryan O'Keefe, Jake Hywood
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Jaryd Wishart, Michael Prowse, Thomas Purcell, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Wil Tuohey, Jacob DeAraugo
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Mumtaz Hussain, Xavier Grant, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Jack Spencer, Aydin Price, Jack McCullough
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Chris Cullen (c), James Brown, Leon Reidy, Brenton Jones, Joshua Di Camillo, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Nathan Di Camillo, Max Beever, Marc Sherwell, Justin Hargreaves
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Damien Bilsborow (c), Sam Hogan, Callum Bolton, Lachlan Dennis, Archie Stevens, Matt Matheson, Matt Merrett, Amy Bilsborow, Andrew Kelly, Napinder Singh, Daniel Bolton, Andrew Colliver, Hayden Rogers
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Jayden Sheean, Tobias Geary, Brodie McRae, Justin Slattery, Thomas Piazza, Riley Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Wharton, Angus O'Brien
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Jack Maher (c), Tom Dunham, Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, Mitch Davey, Reilley Porter, Blake Aylett, William Sexton, Nicholas Lowes, Ben Drechsler
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Jordan Hamilton (c), Greg Hamilton, Matthew Jeffries, Ben Hamilton, Kym Wheelhouse, Adam Clohesy, Dean Lawry, Tyson Sherwell, James Wheelhouse, Luke Wheelhouse
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. United)
Shaun O'Shea (c), Shaun Makepeace, Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Lachlan Brook, Ben Daley, James Fox, Wes Hopcott, Jake Donegan
Division 2 (vs. United)
Damien Venville (c), Mykel Smith, Darran Lawry, Keiron Dole, Byron Perrin, Liam Pilcher, Isaac Willits, Noah Willits, Ryan Spokes, Miller Armstrong, Travis Parker, Ryan Pedrotti
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Aaron Manning (c), Brad Pepper, Rhett Canfield, Brendan Hunt, Stephen King, Matthew McGowan, Nathan Shatwell, Chris Kline, Paul Olsen, Damien Webb, Jarrad Webster, Jimmy Webb, Jamieson Webster
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, Ashley Mayo, Mitchell Blackman, Mac Whittle, Thomas Hobson, James Smith
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Andrew Pritchard, Mark Brayshaw, Jay Mcleod, Liam Oberin, Broderick Williams, Tyler James, will taylor, Maciu Talemaitoga, Luke Price
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Gold)
Ryan Currie (c), Charlie Gadsden, Harrison Gadsden, Ian Alexander, Lachlan Knowles, Damien Whan, Jim Grogan, L Mangan, Zac Makeham, Joshua Kinsman, Greg Gadsden, Andrew Kleehammer, Joshua West
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.