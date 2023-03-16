Some interesting box sets and individual items stood out amid the 15,000 to 20,000 disks on offer at the Bendigo Record Fair last weekend, according to organiser Peter Pascoe.
"There was some old Pink Floyd stuff, some interesting live albums I'd not seen before and a TISM box set I had my eye on," he said.
While attendance was slightly down for the long-running event, a full house of 27 sellers turned up from around the state and even Sydney to share musical offerings in a wide variety of genres - from rockabilly, heavy metal, punk and prog rock through to 90s tunes.
Mr Pascoe said the event, which he describes as "a labour of love with a bit of pocket money" was "definitely worth doing".
"And I had people asking about it, so I'll try to organise another one for later this year.
"It will probably be in November if it goes ahead. Stay tuned!"
Meanwhile, associated pop-culture event Bendi-Con will be held on August 27.
