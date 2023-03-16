Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Interesting items at 2023 Bendigo Record Fair

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George and Maria browse the vinyl at last Sunday's Bendigo Record Fair. Picture by Darren Howe

Some interesting box sets and individual items stood out amid the 15,000 to 20,000 disks on offer at the Bendigo Record Fair last weekend, according to organiser Peter Pascoe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.