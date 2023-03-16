Call for information on missing man Shane

Bendigo Advertiser
Fears held for wellbeing of 41-year-old, Shane, last seen in Kennington

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
Bendigo police are appealing for information about missing man Shane, who was last seen in Kennington on March 14.

