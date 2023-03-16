Call for information on missing man Shane

Bendigo police are appealing for information about missing man Shane, who was last seen in Kennington on March 14.
Described as 187cm tall with a solid build, short brown hair and facial hair, Shane often wears striped shirts and may have a black shoulder bag and a grey and black sports bag with him, police said.
The 41-year-old, who doesn't drive and usually catches buses, could be in Melbourne in an attempt to travel to Adelaide, they believed.
Due to Shane's medical issues, there were concerns for his wellbeing and Bendigo police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 03 5448 1300
