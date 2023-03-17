Bendigo Advertiser
UPPER LODDON: Wedderburn and Kingower to lock horns for 2023 premiership

Updated March 17 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 11:18am
Wedderburn's Brad Holt. Wedderburn takes on Kingower in Saturday's Upper Loddon Cricket Association grand final at Arnold from 1pm.

WEDDERBURN and Kingower will battle for the Upper Loddon Cricket Association senior premiership across 80 overs on Saturday.

