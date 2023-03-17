UPPER LODDON: Wedderburn and Kingower to lock horns for 2023 premiership

WEDDERBURN and Kingower will battle for the Upper Loddon Cricket Association senior premiership across 80 overs on Saturday.
The two sides will clash in the grand final at Arnold in what is the first time they have met for the flag against each other since 2014.
Top-of-the-ladder Wedderburn - which didn't play its first game of the season until round seven through a mix of washouts and byes - will carry the form of a seven-game winning streak into the grand final after booking its place in the decider with a seven-wicket victory over Arnold last week.
"The boys are all looking forward to getting out there on Saturday and having a crack," Wedderburn captain Luke Holt said.
"We've assembled a fairly handy team with a couple of blokes who have played A grade cricket in Bendigo (Lachlan Shelton and Tom Kirk), who have injected a fair bit into our team.
"We've also got a few younger guys who haven't tasted any form of success in terms of cricket or football grand finals yet, so they are fairly keen to make the most of the opportunity."
Wedderburn, which has lost just two games for the season, is gunning for its first flag since beating Arnold in 2013. Since then the club has lost three grand finals.
The trio of Holt (271), Kirk (252) and opening batsman Shelton (222) have all made over 200 runs for Wedderburn, with all-rounder Kirk also taking 19 wickets with his spin bowling.
Kingower is no stranger to playing off for the flag, with Saturday to be the club's 14th grand final in the past 21 seasons.
Kingower will be captained by Braydon Welsh, who has had another stellar season with the bat with 434 runs at an average of 54.2.
Of the the top four run-scorers in the competition, three are from Kingower in Welsh, William Deason (315) and Matthew Rowe (301).
Kingower - which won its last flag in 2020 - will be aiming to pick up from where it left off last week when it inflicted a collapse of 8-2 upon Bridgewater in their semi-final, bowling the Bulls out for 71 after earlier making 5-193.
"We know Wedderburn is a quality side, but we're feeling pretty good with where our game is at," Welsh said.
"Our two strike bowlers at the top Jayden (Leach) and Kyle (Simpson) have both been bowling really well and, hopefully, they can put Wedderburn on the back foot early whether we are bowling first or second."
The two sides have met three times this season, with the ledger 2-1 in favour of Wedderburn.
Saturday's grand final starts at 1pm.
Wedderburn - Luke Holt (c), Steven Giorlando, Matt Lockhart, James Vander-Wetering, Will Holt, Adam Postle, Isaac Holt, Brad Holt, Tom Kirk, Lachlan Shelton, Finn Turnbull.
Kingower - Braydon Welsh (c), Ben Rose, David Rose, Matthew Rowe, Lachlan DeJong, Kyle Simpson, William Deason, Blake Pickles, Jayden Leach, Liam McNeil, Zac Gray, Tom Nunn.
Round 3 - match abandoned.
Round 8 - Wedderburn 3-96 def Kingower 7-87.
Round 13 - Kingower 4-130 def Wedderburn 7-116.
Round 18 - Wedderburn 8-124 def Kingower 6-120.
Wedderburn:
Batting - Luke Holt (271), Tom Kirk (252), Lachlan Shelton (222), Isaac Holt (190).
Bowling - Tom Kirk (19), Adam Postle (18), Will Holt (15), Isaac Holt (12).
Kingower:
Batting - Braydon Welsh (434), William Deason (315), Matthew Rowe (301), Jayden Leach (268).
Bowling - Kyle Simpson (28), Jayden Leach (23), Blake Pickles (20), Lachlan DeJong (15).
