Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bendigo City adds experienced midfielder Keegan Smyth

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keegan Smyth is excited about the latest chapter in his distinguished soccer career with Men's State League 5 West club Bendigo City. Picture by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO City has received a timely boost ahead of its Men's State League (MSL) season opener this weekend, gaining the prize signature of experienced midfielder Keegan Smyth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.