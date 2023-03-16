Bendigo City adds experienced midfielder Keegan Smyth

BENDIGO City has received a timely boost ahead of its Men's State League (MSL) season opener this weekend, gaining the prize signature of experienced midfielder Keegan Smyth.
Smyth, one of the most decorated players in Bendigo Amateur Soccer League (BASL) history, has joined City following a long and distinguished career with perennial powerhouse Eaglehawk, highlighted by multiple championship wins and a league medal win.
He led the Hawks to a BASL division one championship in his first year at the helm as coach in 2021.
Smyth remained as coach of the club last season, as the Hawks finished third behind Tatura and Shepparton South.
His decision to join Bendigo City reunites him with his former Eaglehawk coach and teammate Greg Thomas, who was reappointed as coach after leading Bendigo City in its inaugural season in the MSL last year.
Smyth also played under Thomas in his first stint as Bendigo City's senior coach in 2015, when the club was a part of the stronger NPL competition.
The 33-year-old trained sporadically with the squad throughout the pre-season while overcoming an injury, but only committed to playing earlier this week.
"It's something I was thinking about for a little while. Obviously I have been at Eaglehawk for a long time," Smyth said.
"I was at Bendigo City a while back with the NPL team. The club has changed a fair bit since then and is going through a bit of a transition period at the moment.
"But the club has been able to bring through their junior boys. It's an exciting time for them and an exciting move for me."
With his vast experience and mental toughness, myth will be a welcome addition to a young Bendigo City line-up, marked by a mere handful of players over the 23 age mark.
"They might be a young group, but they have a really good attitude and train well, so I am looking forward to pushing towards promotion," he said.
"While we do have some really young boys in the squad, they are coming through together and all know each other and there is a really good culture being developed, which is exciting in itself.
"But I think I bring something a bit different with my experience.
"That's something in talking to Thommo (Greg Thomas) and (BCFC technical director) Nathan Claridge, that's something they have been pushing for, some experience within the group."
Smyth will be further reacquainted with another former Eaglehawk teammate Alex Caldow, who has signed on with Bendigo City following stints last season with the Hawks and NPL club Goulburn Valley Suns.
The pair joins Kayle Thompson, who is back playing in Bendigo following three years with NPL 3 club Sebastopol, and Tasmanian exports Declan Cahill and Chidinma Esomeju as the club's newcomers in 2023.
Smyth said his friendship with Thomas and their previous on-field success together played a crucial role in his decision to make the move.
Having made the call, the midfielder has but one thing on his mind - promotion.
"Absolutely. For me personally, I don't see any reason why we won't be going for anything other than promotion," he said.
"To be honest, anything other than promotion will be a disappointment.
"Training with the group, they are more than capable of getting to state league 4."
Heading into a tough first-up assignment on the road against Balmoral, coach Thomas was stoked to have Smyth and Thompson on-board.
"Everyone around Bendigo soccer knows what Keegan does and hopefully he brings that here and we keep him on the park injury-free," he said.
"He will be a huge asset, especially for the young players in our squad.
"The signings of Keegan and Kayle will really add plenty."
