EVCA: Crows, Tigers to write next chapter in rivalry in 2022-23 grand final clash

SPRING Gully and United will write the next chapter in their Emu Valley Cricket Association rivalry when they contest their first grand final against each other in seven years this weekend.
The Crows and Tigers - who finished first and second on the ladder - will meet in what will be the EVCA's first two-day grand final since 2018-19 at Club Court.
For the Crows, captained by Shaun O'Shea, they have taken the next step to reach the flag decider after bowing out in the semi-final - twice to United - each of the previous three years.
"I suppose it's a feeling of part relief, part just reward going through to the grand final after putting together a fairly good season," O'Shea said this week.
"Our season has ended a couple of times in semi-finals against United in recent years, so we're really keen to get in and have a crack at them in the grand final."
After finishing on top of the ladder with their only loss having come against Mandurang in round six the Crows last week survived a gallant challenge from Emu Creek in their high-scoring semi, winning by 17 runs.
"We think facing a really good side last week in Emu Creek should harden us up for this week and hold us in good stead," said O'Shea, who is in his third season at Spring Gully after crossing from California Gully.
"We've got quite a bit of experience in the side; Shaun Makepeace coming back in with his calmness at the top of the order has been really valuable.
"Sutto (Alex Sutton) and myself are a couple of older statesmen and then guys like James Fox and Jesse Marciano have really matured in terms of their game."
The Crows' grand final side features what has been the competition's best bowler this season in EVCA leading wicket-taker Alex Sutton, who has 29 scalps.
In contrast, United is led by the competition's leading run-scorer in captain Harry Whittle, who has 512 at an average of 73.1.
Whittle earlier this week was the joint winner of the EVCA's Col Brayshaw Award with 11 votes, winning it for a second time in a tie with Sedgwick's Greg Thomas.
This weekend is United's fourth grand final in a row.
The Tigers won the flag in 2020 against Emu Creek courtesy of their higher ladder position in what was a grand final that was ultimately abandoned in the infancy of the COVID pandemic.
The Tigers lost the previous two grand finals against Emu Creek in 2021 and 2022, with this weekend offering a shot at redemption.
"Having the called off grand final in 2020 and then losing the past two against Emu Creek, the boys are obviously really eager to try and win one the right way," Whittle said this week.
"It has been a long time coming playing Spring Gully in a grand final. There's a great rivalry between the two clubs... we're looking forward to it and I'm sure they are as well."
The Tigers named a squad of 12 on Thursday night, which includes bowler James Smith, who missed last week's semi-final victory over Sedgwick with a hamstring injury.
The grand final pits what has been the No.1 ranked batting line-up this season in the Tigers against the Crows, who are ranked No.1 with the ball.
In their only meeting so far this season Spring Gully belted United by 185 runs.
The grand final starts at 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday.
The last grand final meeting between the two clubs was in 2016 when the Tigers thumped the Crows by 143 runs.
As well as division one, both the division two and division three section two grand finals will also feature United and Spring Gully.
SHAUN O'SHEA (C)
Runs: 88 Wkts: 13
Field: 6 Addy MVP: 418
...........................................
LACHLAN BROOK
Runs: 159 Wkts: 0
Field: 2 Addy MVP: 179
...........................................
BEN DALEY
Runs: 50 Wkts: 0
Field: 9 Addy MVP: 140
...........................................
JAKE DONEGAN
Runs: 104 Wkts: 0
Field: 3 Addy MVP: 134
...........................................
JAMES FOX
Runs: 108 Wkts: 11
Field: 11 Addy MVP: 458
...........................................
WES HOPCOTT
Runs: 51 Wkts: 0
Field: 4 Addy MVP: 91
...........................................
SHAUN MAKEPEACE
Runs: 161 Wkts: 0
Field: 5 Addy MVP: 211
...........................................
JESSE MARCIANO
Runs: 424 Wkts: 0
Field: 6 Addy MVP: 489
...........................................
BEAUDEN RINALDI
Runs: 45 Wkts: 23
Field: 2 Addy MVP: 525
...........................................
NICK SKEEN
Runs: 35 Wkts: 17
Field: 2 Addy MVP: 395
...........................................
ALEX SUTTON
Runs: 278 Wkts: 29
Field: 3 Addy MVP: 888
...........................................
RHYS WEBB
Runs: 361 Wkts: 0
Field: 16 Addy MVP: 531
HARRY WHITTLE (C)
Runs: 512 Wkts: 14
Field: 8 Addy MVP: 882
...........................................
MITCH BLACKMAN
Runs: 108 Wkts: 2
Field: 0 Addy MVP: 148
...........................................
TOM CALVERT
Runs: 161 Wkts: 0
Field: 7 Addy MVP: 241
...........................................
ALEX CODE
Runs: 331 Wkts: 1
Field: 2 Addy MVP: 376
...........................................
JOE HARTNEY
Runs: 21 Wkts: 12
Field: 7 Addy MVP: 341
...........................................
PAT HARTNEY
Runs: 106 Wkts: 4
Field: 7 Addy MVP: 256
...........................................
TOM HOBSON
Runs: 0 Wkts: 4
Field: 0 Addy MVP: 80
...........................................
ASHLEY MAYO
Runs: 150 Wkts: 0
Field: 3 Addy MVP: 180
...........................................
JAYDE MULLANE
Runs: 273 Wkts: 1
Field: 2 Addy MVP: 313
...........................................
DOOLEY NIEMANN
Runs: 164 Wkts: 2
Field: 4 Addy MVP: 244
...........................................
JAMES SMITH
Runs: 90 Wkts: 16
Field: 1 Addy MVP: 420
...........................................
MAC WHITTLE
Runs: 158 Wkts: 22
Field: 7 Addy MVP: 668
Luke West - Spring Gully.
Adam Bourke - United.
DIVISION 2 - United v Spring Gully at JG Edwards Oval.
DIVISION 3-1 - Bagshot v Mia Mia at Marong.
DIVISION 3-2 - Spring Gully Gold v United at California Gully Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.