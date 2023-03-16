Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Increase in wildlife rescue volunteers' calls to injured kangaroos

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
March 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kangaroo on the side of a road. Picture by Lucy Williams

Drivers are being urged to take more caution on roads, as wildlife rescuers deal with a surge in calls to kangaroos being hit by vehicles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.