Drivers are being urged to take more caution on roads, as wildlife rescuers deal with a surge in calls to kangaroos being hit by vehicles.
North Central Wildlife Rescue president Lyam Maloney said several roads in Greater Bendigo were seeing a stark increase in kangaroo strikes, including on the Midland Highway near Sawmill Road at Huntly, at Olympic Parade, Maiden Gully and Guys Hill Road, Strathfieldsaye.
Calls have spiked between 6.30am and 9am, Mr Maloney said.
"The reason for this is because kangaroos, wallabies and a lot of native wildlife are active at dusk and dawn," he said.
"What we say to drivers when they're driving on roads that are heavily treed or on roadways that are surrounded by bushland is if you're traveling around dusk and dawn, just reduce your speed a little bit and keep an eye up."
The increase in kangaroos being hit on major roads could be due to land being developed, Mr Maloney said.
"Well if you look the Maiden Gully area at the moment, there's land being developed there and [kangaroos have] been driven out of there," he said.
"They're having to go further and further away and they're being pushed out towards more of the bushland surrounding our more major roads or roads that are heavily used."
Last year, Wildlife Victoria volunteer Glynn Jarrett campaigned for a sign to be installed at Fogarty's Gap Road following a number of animal strikes.
Mr Maloney said foster carers who take care of injured joeys were also feeling the pressure of increased demand.
"Little joeys in the pouch is something we've been struggling with; we're trying to keep up because the kangaroos happen to be female a lot of the time," he said.
"They tend to be carrying young and it's putting pressure on our system for people who foster care for little kangaroos."
If you come across an injured animal, call Triple 000 if it is a road hazard, then call a local wildlife rescue service, such as North Central Wildlife Rescue on 1800 904 410.
