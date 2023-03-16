Western region highway patrol units will be out in force over this weekend with a special police operation specifically targeting country roads.
Operation West Connect will see officers set up at locations on major arterials on Sunday as police look to drive down road trauma.
Bendigo Highway Patrol acting senior sergeant Mark Snell said data showed more than 85 per cent of rural fatalities occur on high speed roads with speed limits between 80 and 110 kilometres an hour.
"We want to take away obviously from the misconception that it's visitors and tourists that are dying on our country roads or involved in serious injury collisions," he said.
"The data tends to suggest at the moment that people that reside and work in the regional areas are the ones that are becoming involved in these serious injury or fatal collisions."
Police will be targeting speeding, impaired driving, distraction and mobile phone use, similar to the statewide Operation Arid last weekend.
Acting senior sergeant Snell said overconfidence on roads could lead to people getting distracted or taking risks.
"Whilst you might be familiar with the road, the vehicle coming in the opposite direction may not know that location at all," he said.
"All it takes is just somebody to react the wrong way to what's in front of them and then it has the severe consequences.
"When you're over confident behind the wheel, that's when you can tend to start making some of those mistakes such as, you know, reach for your phone or you might think it's okay to travel that extra five kilometers an hour over the speed limit."
This year, 75 people have died on Victorian roads, compared to 51 at this time last year.
Acting senior sergeant Snell said while only three of those fatalities were in the western region division five, which includes Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Greater Bendigo and Macedon Ranges, it wouldn't take much for that number to rise.
"We don't want people dying on our roads," he said.
"If that means that handing out penalty notices and infringement notices is the way we have to go about educating drivers to do the right thing, then we're not going to hesitate."
