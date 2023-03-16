Friends, loved ones, schoolmates and workmates taken too soon will be in the minds and hearts of the community this weekend.
On Sunday morning, residents are invited to come together and support each other in the Suicide Prevention Awareness Network (SPAN) walk.
SPAN Central Victoria (SPAN CV) founder Alannah McGregor said just that act could bring a lot of comfort to some.
"It allows people touched by suicide and those that want to support them a chance to remember their loved ones," she said.
"I think it's good for people to know they're not alone in their journey."
From 10am, local musician Boh Dower will provide live entertainment while participants get the chance to purchase merchandise.
The official welcoming ceremony will take place at 10.50am before the walk itself starts at 11am.
Starting in the Dai Gum San precinct, the walkers will move around the Bendigo CBD safely thanks to the local police.
"It's really significant that we have this support from the police," Ms McGregor said.
"They are stopping traffic for us to cross roads, and I think that will make people stop and look at what we stand for.
"We want to have as much impact as possible when we do this because that raises awareness."
After returning to the Dai Gum San precinct, community members will have the chance to place a butterfly with their loved one's name on it during the Butterfly Remembrance ceremony.
A free sausage sizzle will then take place while representitives from support services such as Lifeline and headspace stay for anyone who needs assistance.
Donations to SPAN enables the community-led organisation to have a greater impact for those who have experienced suicide.
Donations can be made on the day or by emailing admin@spancv.org.au
If you or someone you know needs help, contact:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
