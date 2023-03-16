Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Suicide Prevention Awareness Network brings back annual walk for loved ones

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:21pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dionne Lynch and Alannah McGregor hold the banner at last year's SPAN Walk. Picture by Noni Hyett

Friends, loved ones, schoolmates and workmates taken too soon will be in the minds and hearts of the community this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.