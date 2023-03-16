Crime in the City of Greater Bendigo dipped in 2022, with a drop of 2.3 per cent in the number of criminal incidents reported for the year.
Of 7537 criminal incidents, 38.3 per cent resulted in charges being laid, while there were 17.6 per cent that resulted in no charges and 44.1 per cent which remain unsolved.
The latest Crime Statistics Agency data revealed there were 483,441 criminal offences recorded across the state last year, representing a statewide increase of 5652 offences or 1.2 per cent from 2021.
Despite that slight increase, crime in 2022 remained well below pre-pandemic levels with a 9.8 per cent decrease compared with 2019 figures with the second lowest victimisation rate in the past decade.
There were still 202,452 individual victims of crime with an increase of 1.4 per cent in crimes against the person.
In Bendigo, the top suburb for criminal incidents was the city centre where crimes were up from 1717 in 2021 to 1974 in 2022.
Kangaroo Flat (885), Golden Square (551), Spring Gully (394) and California Gully (348) also had high numbers of reports.
The principal offence was the crime of stealing from a motor vehicle which had grown to 971 incidents from 787 in the previous year.
There were 706 breaches of family violence orders, 701 incidents of criminal damage, 546 other thefts and 357 incidents of breached bail conditions.
Like the vast majority of suburbs, houses were the most common location for criminal incidents with 2408, while streets, lanes and footpaths were also high on the list with 1162 incidents in Bendigo in 2022.
There were 512 incidents in driveways and carports, 281 in other retail facilitations and 240 in service stations.
Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Rick Nugent said it was pleasing that overall crime across Victoria was still almost 10 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
"These trends are in line with our expectations based on the intelligence available to us, which indicates that crime as a whole has not dramatically snapped back to pre-COVID levels," Mr Nugent said.
"There's been some really encouraging results, with fewer robberies, family violence serious assaults, sexual offences against children, and thefts from motor vehicles in 2022 than in the previous year.
"While overall crime rates are looking relatively positive, there are a few key areas of concern for police, including offenders sneaking into homes to steal car keys and overall youth offending.
"The community can rest assured we are investing significant energy and resources towards preventing and responding to this offending, with dedicated operations in place that have led to thousands of arrests over the past year."
Key trends in the data include a significant 20.6 per cent spike in dangerous driving offences compared to 2021 figures and 44.4 per cent higher than 2019 statistics. Police said this was attributable to the proactive focus on road safety throughout 2022.
Non-family violence common assaults have also risen by 11.4 per cent and aggravated residential burglary are up 15.4 per cent.
Youth offenders also committed a greater share of crimes with 18,119 offences, up 18.2 per cent on 2021.
In positive developments, robberies recorded their lowest levels since 2014, reducing by 5.7 per cent year-on-year and by 49.5 per cent from 2019.
There was also a 23.8 per cent decrease in overall carjackings in 2022, 243 down from 319, the lowest number of carjacking offences recorded since the offence was introduced in December 2016.
Key Victorian trends in the crimes against the person category include an overall increase of 3.4 per cent in assaults on the previous year, with family violence common assaults (+3.2%), non-family violence serious assaults (+1.9%) and non-family violence common assaults (+11.8%) all up on 2021 figures.
Encouragingly police said there had been a 4.7 per cent decrease in family violence serious assaults and a 4 per cent drop in assaults against police and other emergency service workers.
Family violence related offending slightly increased year-on-year (+1.7%) while a similar trend was evident in breaches of family violence orders, with a 1.9 per cent increase from 2021.
"While we're doing everything we can to keep Victoria safe, we also encourage the community to ensure their homes and vehicles are locked to help prevent opportunistic offending," Mr Nugent said.
"Over the coming year, police will continue to focus on proactive prevention and enforcement to ensure that the community is not only safe, but also feels safe in their homes, in public and on the roads."
Victoria Police will continue to concentrate on family violence, with Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives proactively focussing on known family violence offenders and victims every day.
OMNI Operations will detect weapons offences around locations such as train stations and shopping centres, conducting bail compliance checks on known recidivist offenders, and saturating areas where robberies have traditionally occurred.
As part of Operation Alliance, Victoria Police is also relentlessly targeting the youth gangs responsible for committing serious and violent offences.
In the past year alone, Operation Alliance has led to the arrest of 453 youth gang members a combined 1,440 times resulting in almost 3,200 charges being laid.
Police said the aggravated residential burglary increase was being driven by predominantly youth offenders targeting unlocked homes seeking to steal motor vehicles, although 95 per cent of aggravated burglaries involved no confrontation.
With up to 60 per cent of homes broken into unlocked, police also reminded the community to secure their homes and properties to help stop opportunistic offenders.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
