ATHLETICS: Cripps caps another winning run at Flora Hill in Tuesday Night Series

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 16 2023 - 9:10am, first published 9:08am
UNIVERSITY'S David Cripps marked another victory in the latest 5000m heat of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

