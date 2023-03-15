ATHLETICS: Cripps caps another winning run at Flora Hill in Tuesday Night Series

UNIVERSITY'S David Cripps marked another victory in the latest 5000m heat of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
The night's racing at the Retreat Road complex drew 24 athletes to race 5000m, 3000m, or 1000m.
In the 12 1/2 lap contest or 5000m it was a Cripps double as David and Leah went one-two in times of 21:03 and 25:29.
Next best was Bendigo Harriers' veteran Hunter Gill in 26:38.
It was back-to-back wins for Sam Bruce in the 3000m.
Racing on invitational basis, Bruce ran 7 1/2 laps in 10:43 as Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly was runner-up in 11:24, just in front of South Bendigo's Aaron Norton, 11:24, and Harriers' Tony Vlaeminck, 11:25.
Fastest female was Nadene Macdonald from Bendigo Harriers in 15:04.
The in-form Mila Childs followed up great running at the previous weekend's Little Athletics Victoria state titles at Lakeside Stadium by winning the 1000m in Bendigo in 3:21.
It was a closely-fought sprint as April Wainwright, also from Bendigo Little Athletics, ran 3:22 to be runner-up.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 21:03.60; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 25:29.77; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:38.84.
Mixed 3000m:
Sam Bruce, 26, Inv. 10:43.49; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:22.24; Aaron Norton, 43, SB 11:24.44; Tony Vlaeminck, 56, BH 11:25.72; Josh Fagan, 28, Inv. 11:54.16; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 13:11.17; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:21.95; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 13:23.98; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 14:47.18; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:04.47; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 16:25.32; Melissa Douglas, 48, Uni. 19:50.65.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs, 11, BLA 3:21.78; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 3:22.93; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 3:53.46; Jaymison Colvin, 10, BLA 3:58.48; Maison Hooke, 9, BLA 3:59.51; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 4:01.43; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:03.87; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5:02.80; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 5:19.91.
