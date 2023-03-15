KYNETON trainer Liam Howley has seen enough to declare the Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington as the next target for Virtuous Circle.
After much consideration earlier this week, Howley elected to bypass this weekend's Group 1 Rosehill Guineas (2000m) and will instead focus his attention on the $3 million weight-for-age feature on March 25.
This Saturday's Group 2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m) was also ruled out as an option.
Virtuous Circle - a Group 2 placegetter last spring in the Vase at Moonee Valley - will be third-up in the Australian Cup following an eye-catching effort in the Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington on March 4.
The son of Almanzor flashed home to finish two-and-a-half lengths from the winner after being beaten for speed early and third last on straightening.
Howley said he was thrilled with how his colt had come through his Guineas run.
"Now I've made the decision, we will take on the older horses and see how we go," he said.
"He came back bigger and stronger this preparation and I thought his run in the Guineas was enormous.
"The way he finished off and the way he's been since that run suggests he is more than capable.
"I have a few concerns around travelling him at this stage. If we stay at home, we go three weeks between runs which has always been his model.
"And then should he run well - or hopefully he is winning - it gives us the option to back him up into the Australian Derby.
"He's certainly ready for the trip.
"I've said the whole way along, the 2000m at Flemington is going to be his right trip.
"He just didn't get a chance to show what he's capable of the other day.
"I think had he have been on the outside where I wanted him to be, he probably makes the finish very interesting."
Howley, who is in the process of making the move from Kyneton, back to his former base at Macedon Lodge, will be seeking to atone for a near-miss in the 2018 Australian Cup with Almandin, who finished a luckless fourth, beaten by 1.4 lengths.
"He should have won it. He was a victim of the track bias that used to be at Flemington. He got stuck out the back and couldn't get through in the fast lane," he said.
"He was the one that got away and haunts me."
Howley's other runner in the race, Homesman, finished not far behind his stablemate in sixth.
The stable was again represented in the 2109 race by Almandin and The Taj Mahal.
