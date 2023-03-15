Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Liam Howley takes aim at Group 1 Australian Cup with Virtuous Circle

By Kieran Iles
March 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtuous Circle has his sights set on the Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington on March 25. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

KYNETON trainer Liam Howley has seen enough to declare the Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington as the next target for Virtuous Circle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.