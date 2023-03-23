Following from the success of last year's event, the Bendigo Latin Festival is back to showcase Hispanic culture.
Between 11am and 8pm on Saturday, March 25, the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Garden for the Future will come to life with Spanish and Latin American music, stalls and food.
President of host group Hispanos Unidos de Victoria Jorge Restrepo said there were about 20 vendors, with more handcraft stalls than last year.
"We are including more new business from Latin Americans, mainly residing in Melbourne and we have more dancing groups and coming also from Melbourne," he said.
"We are excited, we're busy, but it's fantastic."
Mr Restrepo said the response to last year's event gave the group confidence to put on another.
"Last year after finishing the festival, people kept asking us if we were thinking to make it a yearly event or if it was a one-off," he said.
"We're getting a pretty good response for being just the second version. We have not been doing it a long time so we're happy with that too."
It was good to have a regular event celebrating Hispanic culture, Mr Restrepo said, as celebrations in regional Victoria were rare.
"Most of the non-for-profit organizations in Bendigo are focused on refugees, which is good, but not too many focus on immigrants," he said.
"When somebody thinks about Spanish speaking countries, they mention Spain or Mexico, they think that they are only the countries that speak Spanish.
"It's a good opportunity to show that we are more than only two countries and show a part of us of, each country."
The Bendigo Latin Festival is a free event. For the full program visit facebook.com/Latin.Bendigo.
