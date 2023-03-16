Suns' captain Taylor takes out No.1 spot in Addy BDCA MVP rankings | THE FINAL TOP 50

DESPITE missing four games through a combination of representing Victoria at the Australian Country Cricket Championships and a back spasm, Strathdale-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor has again topped the Addy's Bendigo District Cricket Association most valuable player rankings.
It's the eighth time - and fifth in a row - Taylor has been the No.1 player in the Addy rankings, which are calculated off a system of one point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch and 15 points per run out or stumping.
Although he missed almost a quarter of the 17-round season, Taylor's return of 543 runs, 19 wickets and 15 fielding dismissals and 1083 points was enough to take out the top spot.
Opening batsman Taylor's 543 runs came at an average of 54.3 with five scores above 50 in his 12 innings and a highest of 126 against Golden Square in round 12.
With the ball he averaged 25.3 for his 19 wickets, taking at least one scalp in every game he played.
Apart from Taylor, the only other player to rack up more than 1000 points was Sandhurst all-rounder Taylor Beard in his return season to the Dragons.
Beard - who bowled the most overs of any player in the competition with 134 - was runner-up with 1017 points for a combination of 502 runs, 23 wickets and five fielding dismissals.
Kangaroo Flat's Chris Barber completed the podium, finishing third with 970 points for his 490 runs opening the batting, 19 wickets with his leg-spin and 10 fielding dismissals.
Taylor spent 11 of the 17 rounds as the leader of the MVP rankings - rounds 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.
Other leaders throughout the season were the Strathfieldsaye duo of Darcy Hunter (round 1) and Ben Devanny (round 2), Bendigo captain and competition leading run-scorer James Ryan (rounds 3, 4, 5) and Golden Square's Scott Trollope (round 11)
Strathfieldsaye - 8
Strathdale - 7
Bendigo - 6
Kangaroo Flat - 6
Sandhurst - 5
Bendigo United - 4
Eaglehawk - 4
White Hills - 4
Golden Square - 3
Huntly North - 3
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.