FOOTBALL: BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL club practice match schedules

AFTER several months of slogging it out on the track footballers are now on the home stretch of their pre-season as round one draws near.
With round one now on the horizon team preparations are stepping up to the next level with practice matches, with this weekend a busy one for clubs across the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues.
Bendigo league clubs Golden Square, Kyneton and Sandhurst will all have their first hit-outs this Saturday, while South Bendigo kicked off its practice match campaign on Wednesday night against Kerang at Epsom and Eaglehawk has already played one match against Shepparton United on March 4.
Heathcote league clubs Heathcote, Huntly (Friday night), Leitchville-Gunbower, reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United, Mount Pleasant and White Hills will all play practice matches this weekend.
And of the Loddon Valley league clubs Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Calivil United, Inglewood (Friday night), Maiden Gully YCW, reigning premier Marong, Mitiamo and Newbridge will be playing practice matches this weekend.
CASTLEMAINE
v Hepburn - April 1 at Kyneton.
.......................................
EAGLEHAWK
v Kerang - March 25 at Eaglehawk.
v North Bendigo - April 1 at North Bendigo.
.......................................
GISBORNE
v Rupertswood - March 25 at Rupertswood.
v Sunbury Lions - April 1 at Sunbury.
.......................................
GOLDEN SQUARE
v East Point - March 18 at Heathcote.
v Greenvale - March 25 at Golden Square.
v Rochester - April 1 at Golden Square.
.......................................
KANGAROO FLAT
v Tongala - March 18 at Tongala.
v White Hills - March 25 at Kangaroo Flat.
.......................................
KYNETON
v Spotswood - March 18 at Kyneton.
v Deer Park - March 25 at Kyneton (season launch).
v Rupertswood - April 1 at Salesian College.
.......................................
MARYBOROUGH
v Hepburn - March 25 at Jubilee Oval.
.......................................
SANDHURST
v Deniliquin - March 18 at Epsom.
v Sebastopol - March 25 at Sebastopol.
.......................................
SOUTH BENDIGO
v Redan - March 25 at Ballarat.
v Wycheproof-Narraport - March 31 at Epsom.
.......................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE
v Shepparton United - March 25 at Colbinabbin.
v East Point - April 1 at Strathfieldsaye.
COLBINABBIN
none scheduled.
.......................................
ELMORE
v Undera - March 25 at Elmore.
.......................................
HEATHCOTE
v Rupertswood - March 19 at Heathcote.
v Avenel - March 25 at Heathcote.
v Macedon - April 1 at Macedon.
.......................................
HUNTLY
v Stanhope - March 17 at Epsom.
v Harcourt - March 25 at Huntly.
v Carngham Linton - April 1 at Linton.
.......................................
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
v Marcorna - March 18 at Macorna.
v Tooleybuc-Manangatang - March 25 at Pyramid Hill.
v Koondrook-Barham - April 1 at Barham.
.......................................
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
v Cohuna - March 18 at Leitchville.
v Nullawil - April 1 at Lockington.
.......................................
MOUNT PLEASANT
v Moama - March 18 at Toolleen.
v Stanhope - March 25 at Stanhope.
April 1 - v Lake Boga at Toolleen.
.......................................
NORTH BENDIGO
v Bridgewater - March 25 at North Bendigo.
v Eaglehawk - April 1 at North Bendigo.
.......................................
WHITE HILLS
v Merbein - March 18 at Wycheproof.
v Kangaroo Flat - March 25 at Dower Park.
v Nyah - April 1 at Epsom.
BL-SERPENTINE
v Nagambie - March 18 at Serpentine.
v Newstead - March 25 at Newstead.
.......................................
BRIDGEWATER
v North Bendigo - March 25 at North Bendigo.
.......................................
CALIVIL UNITED
v Lancaster - March 18 at Lancaster.
v Wedderburn - March 25 at Calivil.
.......................................
INGLEWOOD
v Wedderburn - March 17 at Inglewood.
v Dunolly - March 25 at Inglewood.
.......................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
v Dunolly - March 18 at Maiden Gully.
v Shepparton East - March 25 at Shepparton East.
.......................................
MARONG
v Maldon - March 18 at Maldon.
v Charlton - March 25 at Marong.
.......................................
MITIAMO
v Campbells Creek - March 18 at Mitiamo.
v Lancaster - March 25 at Mitiamo.
.......................................
NEWBRIDGE
v Natte Bealiba - March 18 at Natte.
v Ultima - March 25 at Pyramid Hill.
.......................................
PYRAMID HILL
v Boort - March 25 at Pyramid Hill.
v Stanhope - April 1 at Pyramid Hill.
BENDIGO
Saturday, April 15.
HEATHCOTE DISTRICT
Saturday, April 15.
LODDON VALLEY
Saturday, April 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.