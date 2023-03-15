Bendigo Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Kayle Thompson pumped for Bendigo City debut

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayle Thompson is eagerly looking forward to his Bendigo City debut this Saturday. Picture by Kieran Iles

Kayle Thompson is eagerly looking forward to his Bendigo City FC debut this Saturday against Men's State League 5 West rival Balmoral. Picture by Kieran Iles

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.