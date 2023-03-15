Kayle Thompson is eagerly looking forward to his Bendigo City FC debut this Saturday against Men's State League 5 West rival Balmoral. Picture by Kieran Iles
BENDIGO City FC's Men's State League (MSL) 5 West season opener against fellow championship contender Balmoral this Saturday will be a particularly poignant occasion for Kayle Thompson.
It's a moment he thought might never come.
As a former Bendigo City junior, never did he think he might get the chance to represent his home town club before signing with MSL division three club Sebastopol ahead of the 2020 season.
But City's re-emergence in the senior ranks last season following a five-year hiatus helped pave the way for a homecoming at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve in time for the club's second season.
Fresh from a big season on the cricket field with BDCA club Golden Square, the 22-year-old is proud to be donning City's navy blue and gold.
"When I was coming up through the ranks, we had a (senior) NPL team and I observed them a fair bit," he said.
"But getting the chance to play in a senior Bendigo team is definitely a highlight and something I'm really proud of.
"I'm certainly keen to play here and hopefully watch the club grow further."
The disciplined defender adds to an impressive list of recruits for City, including former Goulburn Valley Suns NPL player and BASL star Alex Caldow and Tasmanians Chidinma Esomeju and Declan Cahill.
READ MORE
Together they add plenty of skill and enthusiasm to a City squad that was one of the youngest in the competition and finished last season in fourth place with a 10-6-6 record.
City again shapes as one of the competition's youngest units.
Thompson, who played his junior soccer with Spring Gully United before making the switch to Bendigo City, is rapt to see a pathway for aspiring state league and NPL players in the region.
"The juniors don't really have to go to Melbourne or Ballarat like I did anymore, they have a pathway here they can aim towards," he said.
"Hopefully that continues and hopefully we can push towards a higher division.
"Pleasingly, we haven't lost too many players from last year and we have definitely picked up some nice players, who are still young.
"Someone like Alex (Caldow) with his NPL background should be able to bring some good experience to the group."
Thompson, who was lured to Sebastopol by their coach, could not speak highly enough of the experience he gained during his stint with the Vikings.
He hopes to be able to lend some of that knowledge to his new teammates.
"I learned a lot from the older players and the coach there taught me a lot. Hopefully, I can bring that back here and develop my game to the next level," Thompson said.
"I also got to play on some really handy players as well.
"What's odd is, at 22, I am one of the older players in the team. I was one of their younger ones at Sebastopol.
"This Saturday will be exciting. I only finished cricket on Saturday just gone and am launching straight into soccer.
"Everyone here is very excited about getting the season going. Our practice matches have been good, so hopefully we can take that momentum into the season."
