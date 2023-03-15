'It's an amazing story' - Long to play first AFL game for West Coast Eagles

ECHUCA'S Noah Long is set to become the latest Bendigo Pioneer draftee to play an AFL game when he makes his debut for the West Coast Eagles on Saturday.
Long has been confirmed as one of four Eagles' debutantes for the round one clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.
Long's former coach at the Pioneers, Danny O'Bree, was thrilled for the 18-year-old given the challenges he has had to overcome in recent years.
"We're incredibly proud of Noah at the Pioneers after what has been a whirlwind 12 months it's fair to say," O'Bree said on Wednesday.
"You go back to around this time last year when he got only got cleared to play in a practice match the week before round one.
"We played him for two-and-a-half quarters against Geelong on limited minutes just trying to manage his time coming back from a long-term knee tendinitis issue.
"And then in round one (against GWV Rebels) in the first minute he broke his collarbone in three spots, which required surgery.
"With the COVID disruptions in there as well, he has barely played any footy over the past couple of years, so to be now debuting in round one... what a great story it is."
Small forward Long was taken by the Eagles with the second-last selection in last November's National Draft - pick 58.
"From what I understand the Eagles have been really impressed with his diligence and compliance and just how hard he works," O'Bree said.
"He's just such a likeable kid and his character is a real standout.
"He's a happy-go-lucky diligent young man who you can't help but love.
"The knee struggles he's had, the broken collarbone, all but giving up on draft night and then being selected for round one... it's an amazing story."
Long is one of two former Pioneers' players on the West Coast list along with 2018 Eagles' premiership player Tom Cole, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury.
