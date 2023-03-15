Bendigo Advertiser
'It's an amazing story' - Long to play first AFL game for West Coast Eagles

Updated March 15 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:06pm
Former Bendigo Pioneer Noah Long will debut for the West Coast Eagles on Saturday. Picture supplied by West Coast Eagles.
