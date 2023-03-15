A number of free sessions have been set up in northern Victoria to help flood-affected businesses get back on track.
Following the floods of October last year, more than 1500 properties across the municipality were damaged or impacted by water flowing from the Campaspe River.
Campaspe Shire Council has encouraged anyone still struggling to get their establishments back open to take advantage of the sessions scattered across the next three weeks.
Business advisors from AusIndustry will be in Echuca for a session one day a week, starting in late March.
Delivered through the organisation's Strengthening Business Service, the aim of the advisory sessions is to help businesses to become stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the future.
"The highly experienced and independent AusIndustry business advisors will work one-on-one with business owners," Campaspe Shire Council mayor Rob Amos said.
"As part of the process, they'll conduct a comprehensive overview of the business, and recommend ways business owners can strengthen their business systems, operations and strategies."
The business advisors will cover a broad range of topics, including:
OTHER STORIES:
"Following the initial discussion, the advisor will then assist the business owner on next steps, which may include further business advice, referral to other services or follow-up information," Cr Amos said.
The sessions will be held at the council offices in Heygarth Street on March 20, 27 and April 3 between 9am and 5pm.
To book an appointment please contact council's Economic Development manager Astrid O'Farrell on 5481 2822 or 0428 322 901.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.