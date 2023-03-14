Bendigo Advertiser
Keck proud to be endorsed as Pioneers skipper

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 10:00am
Newly appointed Pioneers girls captain Lila Keck is flanked by vice-captains Steph Demeo and Bryde O'Rourke. The Pioneers start their 2023 season against the Murray Bushrangerrs this Sunday. Picture by Noni Hyett

DYNAMIC midfielder Lila Keck says she is incredibly honoured and proud to serve as the Bendigo Pioneers' captain for the upcoming Coates Talent League Girls season.

