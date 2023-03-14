Keck proud to be endorsed as Pioneers skipper

DYNAMIC midfielder Lila Keck says she is incredibly honoured and proud to serve as the Bendigo Pioneers' captain for the upcoming Coates Talent League Girls season.
The Victoria Country representative and AFL Academy member was introduced as the Pios' skipper by first-year coach Whitney Kennedy at training on Tuesday night.
She will be backed by joint vice-captains Bryde O'Rourke and Steph Demeo.
The new leadership group will face its first acid test this weekend, when the Pioneers clash with the Murray Bushrangers in round one of the 2023 season in Shepparton.
Clearly one of the biggest sources of pride for Keck, the captaincy honour followed a vote from the playing group.
"I'd like to think they like me. I'd be in a bit of strife if they didn't," she said with tongue firmly in cheek.
"But in seriousness, it's a real honour.
"I've been here (with the Pioneers) for five years, but only played three (seasons). It's a completely different group this year, but a group I love being around.
"I feel I've worked very hard to earn the role, but I like to think it (the leadership) comes naturally.
"It is something I am really looking forward to, leading the girls this year."
The versatile Keck, who has proven equally as potent around goals as she has in the midfield during her career, said Tuesday's announcement had taken her by surprise.
"It's not something I expected, but it's good to be held in high regard," the 17-year-old said.
"It's not something I would have gotten down about had someone else been named captain.
"At the end of the day, we are all leaders here."
Keck's teammates can get used to the phrase 'many leaders' being bandied about by the new skipper.
A younger and new-look Pioneers will be aiming to improve on last season's 10th place finish and 2-7 win-loss record.
They will do so under a new coach in Kennedy, who takes over the reins from Danny O'Bree, who will focus solely n the Pioneers' under-18 boys this season.
"Whitney is doing a really great job and is a lot different to what Danny was in the last couple of years," Keck said.
"We've loved every moment so far and we seem to have adapted well to the change."
Keck, whose junior club was Strathfieldsaye, was stoked by the appointments of O'Rourke (Strathfieldsaye) and Demeo (Golden Square) as joint vice-captains.
"Bryde O'Rourke was definitely deserving as a leader. I think with her, it comes naturally," she said.
READ MORE:
"We've done a lot of our (football) work together over the years, so to have her by my side for the next 10 months will be brilliant.
"And Steph, she is quieter, but a great person and certainly knows how to lead by example.
"We are all different types of leaders, so it will be great getting the chance to work together from different perspectives and to show our strengths."
With their leadership group set in stone, the Pioneers' focus has quickly turned to Sunday's season opener against the Bushrangers.
"Murray has a real young group too, so its going to be a tough hit out," Keck said.
"Hopefully, this can set us up for the rest of the year.
"We played a practice match, but we haven't played a match yet with all our side and with all our strengths together.
"It will be interesting to see how it goes."
