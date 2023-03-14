EVCA AWARDS NIGHT: Thomas, Whittle can't be split in tie for Col Brayshaw Award

UNITED'S Harry Whittle and Sedgwick's Greg Thomas couldn't be split by the umpires in Tuesday night's counting of the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Col Brayshaw Award votes, each polling 11 to be joint winners.
Tigers captain Whittle - who will lead United into this weekend's grand final against Spring Gully at Club Court - has joined the list of dual winners of the award having also won it in 2019-20.
As well as being a joint winner of the Col Brayshaw Award, gun all-rounder Whittle was also named captain of the Team of the Year, was the competition leading run-scorer with 493 and also the WF Dreschler Trophy winner with 154.6 points.
Whittle was also the No.1 player in the Addy MVP rankings.
As well as his 493 runs with the bat an an average of 70.3 - which included two centuries - Whittle also captured 14 wickets with his spin bowling.
Meanwhile, the return of Thomas to the Sedgwick batting line-up this season was one of the catalysts for the Rams ending their two-year absence from the finals.
Opener Thomas churned out 429 runs in the home and away season at an average of 61.2.
Like Whittle, Thomas also scored two centuries, while he also chipped in with eight wickets with the ball.
Thomas' team-mate Jordan Ilsley was runner-up with nine votes, while there was a three-way tie for third with the Spring Gully duo of Jesse Marciano and Alex Sutton and Axe Creek's Shiran Kulathunga each polling eight votes.
Sutton was the competition leading wicket-taker with 27.
The division two Alan Clements Award was won by United bowler Tyler James on 12 votes.
In division three section one the Tony O'Connell Award was shared between Bagshot's Jordan Hamilton and Mandurang's Troy McLean on nine votes.
And in division three section two the Eric Rogers Award was a tie between United's Greg Gadsden and Marong's Brendan Shepherd on 15 votes.
Batting - Harry Whittle (United), 493 runs.
Bowling - Alex Sutton (Spring Gully), 27 wickets.
Dismissals - Mick Galvin (California Gully), 24 dismissals.
WF Dreschler Trophy - Harry Whittle (United), 154.6 points.
Col Brayshaw Award - Harry Whittle (United), Greg Thomas (Sedgwick), 11 votes.
Under-21 player of year - Bailey Ilsley (Sedgwick).
Batting - Greg Toomey (Marong), 358 runs.
Bowling - Tyler James (United), 35 wickets.
Dismissals - Tristan Rowe (Marong), 18 dismissals.
EM Lowndes Trophy - David Becker (Mandurang), 145.60 points.
Alan Clements Award - Tyler James (United), 12 votes.
Batting - Jordan Hamilton (Bagshot), 290 runs.
Bowling - Andrew Conforti (Mia Mia), 22 wickets.
Dismissals - David Rykers (United), Michael Morton (Axe Creek), 11 dismissals.
BT Geary Trophy - Soyal Abraham (Mandurang), 84.80 points.
Tony O'Connell Award - Jordan Hamilton (Bagshot), Troy McLean (Mandurang), 9 votes.
Batting - Stephen King (Spring Gully), 505 runs.
Bowling - Lachlan Magee (Spring Gully), 21 wickets.
Dismissals - Michael Antonowicz (Bendigo City), 10 dismissals.
Leigh Allen Trophy - Stephen King (Spring Gully), 168.80 points.
Eric Rogers Award - Greg Gadsden (United), Brendan Shepherd (Marong), 15 votes.
1. Greg Thomas
(Sedgwick)
Opening batsman
2. Bailey Ilsley
(Sedgwick)
Opening batsman
3. Jesse Marciano
(Spring Gully)
Top order batsman
4. Simon Marwood
(Emu Creek)
Top order batsman
5. Harry Whittle (c)
(United)
Middle order batsman
6. David Blume
(Marong)
Middle order batsman
7. Jordan Ilsley
(Sedgwick)
All-rounder
8. Mick Galvin
(California Gully)
Wicket-keeper
9. Alex Sutton
(Spring Gully)
Medium/fast bowler
10. Luke Bennett
(Emu Creek)
Medium fast/bowler
11. Brad Webster
(California Gully)
Spin bowler
12. Jeremy Hancock
(Mandurang)
12th man
AXE CREEK - Shiran Kulathunga 8, Jack Towers 2, Joel Bish 2, Manish Negi 2, Parminder Singh 2.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Brad Webster 5, Luke Hickman 5, Geoff West 5, Aidan White 3, Travis Nolan 1.
EMU CREEK - Tyrone Downie 7, Simon Marwood 7, Luke Bennett 7, Brent Downie 3, Luke Bell 1, Shaun Candy 1, Todd Brown 1.
MANDURANG - Matthew Pask 6, Corey Dickins 3, Storm Giri 3, Jeremy Hancock 3, James Bailey 3, Phi Berry 2, James Pietromonaco 1.
MARONG - David Blume 6, Andrew Gladstone 4, Duane Anderson 3, Amarpreet Singh 3, Jayden Laubsch 2, Alex Gorrie 2, Mitch Van Poppell 1.
SEDGWICK - Greg Thomas 11, Jordan Ilsley 9, Bailey Ilsley 6, Dustin Elliott 3, Scott McKenzie 2.
SPRING GULLY - Jesse Marciano 8, Alex Sutton 8, Rhys Webb 4, Shaun Makepeace 3, James Fox 3, Lachlan Brook 3, Isaac Willits 1, Beauden Rinaldi 1, Nick Skeen 1.
UNITED - Harry Whittle 11, Mac Whittle 7, Alex Code 5, Jayde Mullane 5, James Smith 3, Dooley Niemann 1, Ashley Mayo 1.
WEST BENDIGO - Brett McGlashan 3, Shannon Murphy 3, Marcus Williamson 3, Josh Connolly 2, Travis O'Connell 1, Tom Calvert 1.
DIVISION 1
Spring Gully v United
at Club Court
Umpires - Rod Southon and Tony O'Connell.
DIVISION 2
United v Spring Gully
at JG Edwards Oval
Umpires - Gary Russell and Alan Clements.
DIVISION 3 SECTION 1
Bagshot v Mia Mia
at Marong
Umpires - Julian Renshaw and Scott Densley.
DIVISION 3 SECTION 2
Spring Gully Gold v United
at California Gully
Umpires - Pat Grelis and Keith Kemp.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.