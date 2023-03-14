Bendigo Advertiser
EVCA AWARDS NIGHT: Thomas, Whittle can't be split in tie for Col Brayshaw Award

Luke West
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 10:52am
Sedgwick's Greg Thomas and United's Harry Whittle polled 11 votes each to jointly win the EVCA Col Brayshaw Award.
