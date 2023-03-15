BDCA: Suns still the team to beat according to leaders who missed the finals

The aura of invincibility has diminished, but Strathdale-Maristians remains the best team in the BDCA.
That's the overriding opinion of the leaders of the clubs who didn't qualify for the first XI finals.
The reigning premier Suns meet Kangaroo Flat in Saturday's second semi-final, with the winner to advance directly to the grand final on March 25.
Third-placed Strathfieldsaye and fourth-placed Bendigo clash in a cut-throat semi-final on Saturday, with the winner to play the loser of the second semi-final in Sunday's preliminary final.
The two key ingredients as to why the Suns are the popular pick to win another flag - batting depth and finals experience.
"Experience in finals is massive,'' Huntly North captain Ryan Grundy said.
"When you think you've got them they find a way to get out of trouble. They've done that numerous times.
"The other three teams certainly have some match-winners, but those players have to fire for them to have a chance of beating Strathdale.
"A standard Strathdale performance is going to be better than a standard performance from the other three teams.
"They have too much depth, particularly with the bat."
Sandhurst skipper Joel Murphy echoed Grundy's thoughts.
"Until someone actually beats Strathdale on the final day, it's hard to tip against them,'' Murphy said.
"They're probably not as dominant as previous years, but I'd still have my money on them to win it.
"Strathdale's bowling is not as strong as it was, but their batting is so deep.
"No matter what the opposition gets they're confident of getting the total. They're not unbeatable, but more often than not they just win."
Eaglehawk skipper Nick Farley and White Hills' co-coach Brayden Stepien respect Kangaroo Flat's bowling attack, but still lean to the Suns.
"Strathdale has the runs on the board,'' Eaglehawk captain Nick Farley said.
"They know how to win. A lot of the time you can have them on the back foot, but in 10 overs time they've turned the tables and you;re on the back foot.
"They bat so deep and that's what will win it for them.
"You can get Strathdale on the back foot by taking early wickets and that's where Kangaroo Flat could have an advantage. They have a really good attack that can take some early wickets.
"The rest of the teams probably grind away at you with the ball."
"Strathdale's quality and depth is hard to go past,'' Stepien said.
"In finals, batting depth is key, and the Suns have so much finals experience as well.
"Of the others, probably Kangaroo Flat would be my next pick.
"Kangaroo Flat's bowling attack is impressive and they have some match-winners at the top of the order with the bat."
Golden Square skipper Liam Smith and Bendigo United coach Chris Pinniger regard Strathfieldsaye as the Suns' greatest threat.
"Strathdale is still the team to beat,'' Smith said.
"To be honest, (a couple of weeks ago) I would have said Strathfieldsaye, but they've slipped to third which makes it hard.
"Strathdale has 11 match-winners in their side and, based on that, I think they'll take it out."
"I think it will be Strathdale and Strathfieldsaye in the grand final again,'' Pinniger added.
"You can't beat finals experience and Strathdale has plenty of it. They're going to be mighty hard to beat.
"If Strathfieldsaye can get their batting in order then they could knock them off because their bowling is pretty sound."
