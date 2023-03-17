CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on:
EVENING DANCE
Dance your evening away with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will have a loud shirt theme.
Music will be by Cheryl Bailey. Entry $9.
Delicious supper, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm to 11pm.
TROVE: FAMILY HISTORY
Getting the most out of your family history searches with Australia's free online portal, Trove.
Owned by the National Library of Australia and in partnerships with National and State Libraries Australia, it's an amazing place to search all things Australian.
Billions of entries and being added to regularly
Where: Ground Floor Room 1, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, 2pm to 3pm.
TRIVIA NIGHT
As part of the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival, a fundraising trivia night is being held.
Make up a table of a maximum of six players.
There will be various winners throughout the evening.
Entry: $15.
BYO nibbles and non-alcoholic drinks glasses.
Bookings by today, Saturday March 18.
SMS O418 544 003 or rayandro@bigpond.com.
Leave name and contact details.
Where: Eaglehawk Uniting Church Hall, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday, March 24, 7pm.
OLD TIME DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding a dance with music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
For more, phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, from 8pm.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for classic cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
AXEDALE QUICK SHEAR FAMILY FUN DAY
The Axedale community is excited to bring people of all ages together, with the return of an event that captures the spirit of the small town.
The Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day was first held in 2014, but after six years was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just as the community was starting to come together after periods of isolation and lockdowns, the region was impacted by flooding.
The 2023 event is one of the town's major fundraisers, with proceeds this year going to the Axedale Primary School, Axedale Preschool, Axedale Community Hall and Axedale, Mosquito Creek and Knowsley CFA brigades.
The 2023 event will include the Fosterville Mine Quick Shear, a market, art show, children's activities, traditional afternoon tea, car show, silent auction and raffle.
Where: Axedale Hall and Park.
When: Saturday, March 18 from 2pm.
SPAN WALK
If you have been impacted by suicide or know someone who has, join in the SPAN Walk.
The SPAN (Suicide Prevention Awareness Network) Walk is held each year and highlights the impact of suicide.
The event also raises awareness of suicide prevention.
See updates here.
Where: Dai Gum San, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 1.30pm.
A CELEBRATION DAY FOR GIRLS
A celebration day for girls is a positive menstrual cycle education workshop for girls aged 10 to 12 years - and their mother or female carer.
Can you think back to the first time you had your period? What did you know about it before it started?
Arriving at menarche (the first period) is often a mixed experience. Having the right information and being prepared can make a big difference in the life of young people.
A Celebration day for girls brings positive menstrual cycle education and information to girls before menstruation begins.
Currently available in 27 countries, it originated in Harcourt, by local woman Jane Bennett.
Social worker, Rachel Pilgrim has been facilitating the program in Central Victoria for the past 8 years and is bringing it to Bendigo in March 2023.
For further information, click here or contact Rachel on 0430 450 967 or rachel.pilgrim@yahoo.com
Where: Bendigo region.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 4pm.
DAHLIA AND ARTS FESTIVAL
After a three year gap due to COVID-19, the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival returns with a new committee.
There will be traditional events such as the street parade and gala fair.
There will also be the Dahlia Show, the Sunday family day, and much more.
Where: Various Locations in Eaglehawk.
When: Until to Sunday, March 19.
ANTIQUE FAIR
Raise money for Inglewood Town Hall restoration at this event.
There will be collectables, antiques, and stalls by dealers from all over Victoria.
$5 entry.
Enquiries Christine 0428 229 768.
Where: Inglewood Town Hall, Verdon Street.
When: Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, from 10am.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back with events for all ages, exhibitions, performances, films, poetry, drag queens, markets, books and much more.
There will be the Queer Country Art Exhibition that celebrates queer artists in central Victoria, Flag Raising Ceremony and Queer Country Opening Night which both officially opens Bendigo Pride Festival 2023, Festival Opening Night Party at Babylon (featuring Deborah Triangle), the Bendigo Queer Film Festival - a short fim competition that showcases the world's best queer shorts; and Roller Disco with Dragon City Roller Derby where you can try out your derby skills.
See full program, dates and for tickets here.
Where: Various Locations in Bendigo.
When: Until to Saturday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE FRINGE FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things arts in and around Castlemaine and Maldon.
The Castlemaine Fringe Festival features music, dance, theatre performances, a Roller disco, exhibitions and much more.
Where: Various locations within Castlemaine and surrounds.
When: Until to Sunday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
WRITING A MEMOIR WITH KAREN TURNER
Bendigo Writer's Council Explore March with memoir writing with Karen Turner.
Karen is a well-recognised published author, who will help and inspire you to write your own story.
Ever thought of writing your life story? Maybe you've overcome obstacles that might help someone, or you've lived through an unbelievable experience.
Perhaps you simply want to record your life story for the grandkids and generations that come after.
If you have an interesting or inspiring story to tell about your own life, but have no idea where to begin, this talk is for you.
Karen will talk about getting started on writing your memoir, tips and hints about what to cover and how to cover it, as well as advice on a memoir's structure, research, protecting other people's privacy, and more.
Karen began writing short stories and, in 2009, published her first collection All That and Everything.
Many of the short stories won awards, including the Society of Women Writers Victoria, Biennial Literary Award and the Free XpresSion Literary Award.
Her first novel Torn was published in 2013, followed by its sequel Inviolate in 2014. Stormbird was released in 2019. Karen is currently working on her next book, Fever, set in the Victorian goldfields of Australia.
Her website can be found here.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired. Cost $10. COVID-19 conditions may apply.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, March 29, 7pm to 9pm.
A DAY FOR LISTENING
A special day is being held in the Anglican Cathedral Hall with very informal 'armchair chats'.
Short presentations will include updates on the Rochester Flood Recovery, Youth Challenges, Mental Health, and Family Violence.
It will be an opportunity to pause and consider how we can help bring hope into the life of others by what we do and how we do it.
The day will conclude in the cathedral with a service of celebration at 1.30pm.
This free event is being sponsored by the Diocesan Mothers Union and the Curnow Centre for Rural Ministry Training.
Enquiries: bjrains@bigpond.com or phone 5448 3912.
Where: Anglican Cathedral Hall, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 12.30pm.
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Latin dancing workshops, food, DJ, live music, pinatas and more.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School 1963 Intake are invited to a 60th Anniversary luncheon.
Please RSVP to Denise (Clay) on 0429 859 754 or Nola (Hodgkiss) on 0438 025 381 with your school enrolment name by Friday, March 31.
Where: Foundary Hotel, Old High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11.30am to 4pm.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.