Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 29 March at 2pm
Indicative selling range: $490,000 - $530,000
LAND: 725sqm
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Martin Skahill 0427 431 744
INSPECT: Saturday 11.15am - 11.45am
Attractive three bedroom brick-veneer residence at the top end of Browning Street, a family-friendly neighbourhood with views of the city fringe and nearby bushland.
Selling agent Martin Skahill said it's a wonderful opportunity for buyers wanting to make a home their own with only a few cosmetic touches.
Excellent features at the property include a huge patio space as well as a solar-heated in-ground swimming pool. More outdoor extras include double carport, caravan access, lock-up gates, a garden shed and a fernery.
In the home, there are echoes of today's interior design trends throughout including decorative timber dado boards. Emerald green flooring will also catch your eye. Match it with brass elements, and a change of wall colour, and you will have a really on-trend look for minimal effort.
The main bedroom has a walk through robe leading to the ensuite, while the two remaining bedrooms each have built-in robes and share the use of the family bathroom.
Living options include a versatile formal lounge room, and an open-plan family zone with ideal kitchen and reverse-cycle heating and cooling. Good value in a great location near schools, shops, transport, shopping centres and more.
