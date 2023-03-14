Second XI grand final given QEO priority over first XI preliminary final

This Sunday's BDCA first XI preliminary final won't be played at Bendigo's premier cricket ground the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
The BDCA has decided to play Sunday's second XI grand final at the QEO, while the first XI preliminary final will be played at Weeroona Oval.
While the Weeroona Oval pitch is one of the best in the competition, the outfield is patchy, particularly on the Weeroona Avenue side wing.
"We wanted to give the second XI players the opportunity to play on the best ground in the league in their grand final,'' BDCA secretary Tony Ryan said.
"There's a fair contingent (of second XI players) that have probably never played at the QEO.
"We're still finding our way with having the first XI grand final as a standalone game... and we've been hamstrung by ground availability.
"We're not going to make everyone happy, but we're trying something different."
The past two seasons the first XI preliminary finals were played at the QEO.
However, this summer the BDCA ditched preliminary finals for lower grades and scheduled their grand finals for this Sunday, so that the first XI grand final on March 25 would be a standalone match.
The winner of Saturday's first XI second semi-final between Strathdale-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat at Bell Oval advances straight to the grand final, while the loser gets a second chance in the preliminary final.
They'll meet the winner of Saturday's first semi-final between Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo, which will be played at Dower Park.
Under BDCA rules, Strathfieldsaye, as the higher-ranked team, gets the advantage of hosting the semi-final at its home ground.
However, the BDCA ruled the Jets' home ground at Tannery Lane unsuitable for play and the league decided to schedule the game at Kangaroo Flat.
White Hills' home ground is also out of action because of council upgrades to the playing surface.
Canterbury Park in Eaglehawk has hosted many senior finals over the years and is a great venue for players and spectators.
That ground is being used for an under-18 seni-final on Friday night and can't be used on Sunday because of a football match. It will be used for the under-18 grand final on Friday, March 24.
This weekend's schedule for BDCA senior finals:
First XI semi-finals: Saturday - Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat at Bell Oval, Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo at Dower Park.
First XI preliminary final: Sunday - at Weeroona Oval.
Second XI semi-finals: Saturday - Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye at Huntly, Bendigo United v White Hills at Harry Trott Oval.
Second XI grand final: Sunday - at the QEO.
Third XI semi-finals: Saturday - Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat at Atkins Street, Strathfieldsaye v White Hills at Wade Street.
Third XI grand final: Sunday - at Atkins Street.
Under-18 semi-finals: Friday night - Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye at QEO, Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo at Canterbury Park.
Under-18 grand final: Friday, March 24 at Canterbury Park.
Fourth XI grand final: Saturday - Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye at Beischer Park.
