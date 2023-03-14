Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Second XI grand final given QEO priority over first XI preliminary final

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outfield at Weeroona Oval where the BDCA first XI preliminary final will be played on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe

This Sunday's BDCA first XI preliminary final won't be played at Bendigo's premier cricket ground the Queen Elizabeth Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.