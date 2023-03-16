DETAILS:
A clever conversion has transformed this 157-year-old school building into a comfortable home with charming features.
At Newbridge, the original building is red brick with Dutch gable roof and soaring interior ceilings.
A comfortable interior offers open-plan dining area, an office and a study nook, plus the immense gallery room featuring the former main school room complete with painted timber pine boards and old school blackboard.
There is also a lounge with picturesque full-length windows and glass doors with views of the patio and the school oval beyond.
Recently updated, the kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and an electric wall oven as well as a warming oven. Ample bench space and a walk-in pantry are more kitchen features.
Land size is about 2.5 acres with delightful outdoor living, rainwater storage tanks, and bonus pipeline water. The corner block is on a sealed road, and sugar gums are lovely on the perimeter. And the property's five-kilowatt solar system will help reduce running costs.
Cricket pitch, playing field, ample parking, workshop, outbuildings and good fencing are included at this unique property in a friendly township. Easy 300-metre walk to Newbridge main street and Loddon River. About 35 kilometres from Bendigo.
