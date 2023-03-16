DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$480,000 - $520,000
LAND: 483sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
INSPECT: By appointment
This solid 1950s charmer is lovingly maintained and a great opportunity for the next occupants to settle in, renew and enjoy.
A classic cream-brick frontage is complemented by a neat and compact garden. Wide windows filter abundant natural light into the front living area, which has a handy gas heater as well as a cosy open fire.
Original kitchen cupboards provide plenty of storage, the St George electric oven is a top-quality appliance from a different decade.
Overlooking the front yard, the spacious main bedroom features built-in robes. Two more bedrooms are generous, fully carpeted and fitted with built-in robes. A highlight in the home is the bathroom with original black tiles, pink pedestal basin and matching bathtub.
Gardens are tidy and power is available to the garage for workshopping and hobbies.
Solid bones and exciting future potential. A five-minute drive from Bendigo CBD, or catch the bus. Handy to the train station, hospital precinct and Lake Weeroona.
Other nearby facilities include bush reserve, community pool, tennis courts, off-leash dog park, supermarkets and Kennington Village retail complex.
Early inspection is recommended, contact Jen Wallace today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.