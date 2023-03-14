Bendigo locals will have the chance to hear some of the best voices from the region as the Apollo Chorus presents its March recital.
Apollo Productions president Fiona Beckwith said the arts group had been "many things" over the years - having done plays and musicals.
"At the moment though we're really a chorus, a choir, and our latest production will highlight really high-quality, beautiful singing," she said.
"It's a really good opportunity for people to hear lovely music and singers, and in the atmosphere in St. Paul's which is just hauntingly beautiful."
With performances on March 22, 23 and 24, the Apollo recital will feature an eclectic program of baroque, classical, romantic, jazz and pop music with attendees able to sit back with a complimentary glass of wine in the stunning, centrally-located church at 8 Myers Street, Bendigo.
"After so many disruptions through COVID-19, it's fabulous to be back in our normal rhythm of rehearsing and performing," Ms Beckwith said.
"One of the highlights of the show will be a new piece Tiger Tiger written in 2022 and based on the famous poem by William Blake, with music by Katie O'Connor-Ballantyne.
"We understand this to be the Australian premiere of the work."
Locals are selected for the choir by audition and Ms Beckwith said all singers would be soloists in their own right as high standard vocalists and they come from a wide range of backgrounds.
"I work at the Bendigo Bank, Dr Rob Blum is the head oncologist at the hospital, retired people, our musical director runs a music shop, there's people that work in health, people that work in the funeral industry, a myriad of different people," Ms Beckwith said.
The upcoming performances will include some old Beatles favourites Eleanor Rigby and Yesterday, Peter Allen's Everything Old is New Again and Burt Bacharach's Anyone Who Had A Heart.
Rainbow Connection, made popular by Kermit the Frog, will also feature, alongside Runaway by The Corrs and Pretty Things by Rufus Wainwright.
All tickets for the 8.30pm shows on March 22, 23 and 24 will be $35 with tickets available online at gotix.com.au, by phone on 5434 6100 or by visiting The Capital, 50 View Street Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
