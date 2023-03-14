Bendigo Advertiser
Apollo Recital at St Paul's to highlight Bendigo voices

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
The upcoming Apollo recital at St Paul's Cathedral will highlight Bendigo's best voices. Picture supplied

Bendigo locals will have the chance to hear some of the best voices from the region as the Apollo Chorus presents its March recital.

