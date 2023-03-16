DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,295,000
LAND: 604sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Bec Allen 0438 528 091 and Michael Brooks 0418 135 444
INSPECT: Saturday 11.15am - 12pm
Weeroona Estate is the park-like setting for this sophisticated residence with easy access to local services and the heart of Bendigo city.
A recent listing, the property offers custom detailing throughout as well as fully-landscaped gardens and in-ground pool with gentle magnesium chlorination.
Making a fine first impression is the home's dramatic entrance with 4.5-metre high ceilings and a sparkling chandelier.
In the main living space you'll find more soaring ceilings as well as a gas-log fire and extensive tinted windows.
This central living area includes the dining area and a provincial kitchen with a butler's pantry. More kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, central island, task lighting and a servery-style window to the outdoor living zone.
Selling agents Bec and Michael said the main suite is at the front of the house, and it's a private and luxurious oasis.
Ceilings in the main suite are about 4.5-metres high. Twin walk-in robes offer ample storage. The ensuite has a walk-in shower, double-sized vanity, feature tiling, a skylight and heated flooring.
With three double bedrooms, the south wing is ideal for children and guests. Two bedrooms have ensuite access to the family bathroom and an interconnecting powder room.
Freestanding bathtub, walk-in shower, generous fitted robes, walk-in storage, plantation-style shutters, plush carpets and custom joinery are welcome additions in this recent listing.
It's versatile too, the fourth bedroom can easily become a second living room, rumpus or executive office.
Perfect presentation and an ideal location for families seeking to combine city convenience with a wide variety of outdoor activities.
Walk or cycle the creek-side trail to Lake Weeroona and Bendigo Botanic Gardens.
Close to the rowing club, athletics track and tennis centre. Just minutes from childcare, primary schools and the local secondary college.
Public transport is nearby and there is a tram stop at the lake.
Visit mckeanmcgregor.com.au and type White Hills in the quick search box.
See more photos and floorplans as well as the statement of information.
Contact Bec and Michael to arrange your inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.