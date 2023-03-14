VETERAN Marong trainer Trevor Patching is not afraid to admit he has had his hands full with the pacer Soar.
But that only made his breakthrough victory with the highly-strung five-year-old gelding at Birchip's cup meeting last Sunday all that much sweeter.
It's been a long haul back to racing for the former Mildura-trained pacer, who showed no shortage of ability in winning his first two starts on his former home track back in late 2020, and was unlucky not to make it three in a row after running into one more experienced and a shade better than him at start number three.
By August of 2021, and following some erratic performances, marked by no placings in his last seven starts, his time in Mildura was up.
He would eventually land at Patching's property in August last year, from when the battle to turn his wayward manners around started in earnest.
"He came to us with a bad reputation. He's been to a couple of different trainers and he was a bit uncontrollable by all reports," Patching said.
"We were looking over him and we found he had a broken tooth and where the bit sits, it was broken in half and the nerve was exposed.
"That was the reason right there why he was a bit uncontrollable.
"We got the tooth extracted, but it's been a long process.
"He has a lot of nerve issues. It's taken us a while to get his confidence up."
Just as Patching's persistence and perseverance were starting to pay dividends, there were a few new challenges to deal with.
"We got his tooth extracted and got him going pretty good, but then he got a hoof abscess," he said.
"We got that fixed and he trialled twice and went well. He ran second at the Maryborough trials and then he won one, but then we raced him (at Maryborough last month) and he got beaten by 100 metres. That wasn't good.
"We got a blood test done on him and it showed that he had a bit of a virus."
Fully recovered, Soar was taken back to the trials where he fared nicely and won at Bendigo, filling the 66-year-old trainer with confidence that the gelding might finally be back on track.
Patching's inkling proved correct, with Soar, driven by Hamilton's Jackie Barker, flashing home for his first win in 875 days at Birchip's once a year harness racing meeting.
Even in victory, things did not come easy for the gelding, who was held up for a clear run rounding the final turn and in the early part of the home straight.
Barker was eventually able to push through late and cap an ultra-tough short-half head win over Redbank Molly, trained by Kooreh-based brothers Shaun and Jason McNaulty, with Abbey Fields close up in third.
The in-form 26-year-old reinswoman admitted to a few anxious moments aboard Soar, 'especially coming around the last corner'.
"It's always such a hard choice. If you come out, a run opens up on the inside. If you don't come out and you stay there, you don't get a run," Barker said post-race.
"It's so many decisions to make and not very much time to do it. But credit to the horse, he didn't have much go his way, but when he did get out, he finished off very strongly.
"He felt really good. I just tried to look after him a little bit and teach him that it's not all a rush and to settle a bit.
"I was going to go three wide on my own, but Herbie (James Herbertson, on Redbank Molly) came a little bit early for what I thought we should be doing and I stayed in.
"I was second guessing down the back whether that was the right move or not.
"Going forward, he is going to take a lot out of that run. I think he (Patching) has a horse with a bit of ability."
It was a popular win, with some of Soar's ownership, including Dean Connelly and 'Tex' Bowen, from Birchip.
The win qualified the son of Fly Like An Eagle out of the mare Life Of Elinka for next Sunday's $10,000 final at Charlton on cup day.
He will be joined in the field by his stablemate Abbie Lincoln, who finished second in last Sunday's first heat behind Cee Oh Dee, trained by Peter Salthiel and driven by his daughter Katrina Cain.
It was the five-year-old mare's fourth consecutive second placing.
Patching has never doubted Soar's ability and with the gelding's confidence seemingly restored, he hopes he can kick on.
"He went 1.58 as a two-year-old around Mildura, which is pretty good going. I'm sure he's got some ability," he said.
"It was a thrill for the owners and a relief for me to see the horst finally go away from home and do it at the races.
"Hopefully we are on the up with him."
