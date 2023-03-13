Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Club volunteers to officiate games if BUA can't attract more umpires

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More goal umpires are required for the upcoming football season. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bendigo Umpires Association needs an influx of field and goal umpires to fill its appointments for the upcoming football season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.