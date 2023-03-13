Club volunteers to officiate games if BUA can't attract more umpires

The Bendigo Umpires Association needs an influx of field and goal umpires to fill its appointments for the upcoming football season.
With less than three weeks until the start of the Loddon Valley FNL season, and five weeks until the first bounce of the Bendigo, Heathcote District and North Central competitions, the BUA would love to attract some new faces.
"We're getting a lot of kids join as boundary umpires, which is great, but we are still short on field umpires and goal umpires,'' BUA coach and experienced field umpire Dean Goodridge said.
"We could do with another 10 central umpires. We'd love to get some people involved in that 20 to 50-year-old age bracket.
"Former players, parents of players and umpires - or anyone who has an interest in footy would be ideally suited."
If the BUA can't attract some new umpires, lower grade games in all four leagues will be officiated by club volunteers.
"Particularly (lower grade games) in the Heathcote, North Central and Loddon Valley could need club umpires,'' Goodridge said.
"If we get umpires injured or unavailable then some Bendigo league (lower grade) games could require club umpires as well.
"Senior footy, across the region, is our first priority and then Bendigo (lower grade) games are next."
The BUA's field umpire stock took a hit in the off-season, with a number of experienced whistle blowers making the decision to retire.
"We've lost about six senior field umpires from last year, which makes it hard,'' Goodridge said.
"We've picked up one really good umpire from Sydney, Joe Dennis, and he'll umpire Bendigo senior footy.
"We could do with another dozen field umpires.
"A couple of young umpires that started as boundary umpires a couple of years ago are now transferring into field umpiring, which is awesome.
"We'd love to add some former players into that group as well."
Goodridge said goal umpiring was a great option for people of all ages and that it wasn't too late to join for the upcoming season..
"We're trying to fast track the goal umpires,'' he said.
"If a new goal umpire joins us we'll have them ready to go by the start of this season.
"Umpiring, whether it be field, boundary or goal umpiring, is a great way to stay involved in footy and you get to make some money on the side.
"The feeling around the group is amazing and we're looking forward to another big season."
The BUA trains at Weeroona Oval on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Anyone who is interested in becoming an umpire can contact the BUA via its Facebook page or website.
