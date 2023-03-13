This year's ChillOut festivals is one for the history books as one of the biggest crowds made their way to Daylesford.
President Matt Clarke said the team had to shut doors early at Victoria Park on Sunday, as the venue for the Carnivale event reached capacity.
Crowds of residents and tourists alike came together in Daylesford's main street to celebrate queer country pride.
As always the Sunday parade kicks off the last day of official events for ChillOut and dancing was expected well into the early hours of Monday.
"The crowds in the street have been huge, it is something that has caught us a little by surprise," Mr Clarke said.
"This sets a precedent for our little festival, we are over the moon," he said.
Wings were plentiful as parade marchers and onlookers dressed up to fit the 2023 theme, find your wings.
Even the weather showed up, with wings and flags flying in the slight breeze.
Following off the back of Melbourne's Midsumma as well as Mardi Gras and World Pride in Sydney.
Long time festival goer Chris Pedley has been making the trip up from Melbourne for over six years.
"It's a queer festival, but it is literally chilled out and that's what we like about it."
Daylesford resident Jude said she always tried to make it into town for the parade each year to stand with others in her community who have faced hardship.
"I want to show my support because there has been such a struggle."
There were hugs all round, either as familiar faces met up again, locals waved hello or a parade marcher saw family or friends in the crowd.
Jude said it was important for her to stand behind and support everyone from the LGBTIQA+ community.
IN THE NEWS:
She said it was great that the whole community can get around and support the event.
Another Daylesford resident Jame Sandow said she has grown up with the ChillOut festival and was proud to attend each year.
Ms Sandow was attending with friend Scarlette Sycamnias.
They both said ChillOut was a great way to celebrate being queer, especially since it is so close to home.
"It just makes us feel really safe and included."
A number of local community groups were a part of the parade including, Centeral Highlands Rural Health, Rainbow Ballarat and Berry Street.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.