Two young men were lucky to escape without injury after their car caught fire at traffic lights in Kangaroo Flat about noon on Monday.
Sam Gurnett and friend Joe McCoy were enjoying a long-weekend drive when they noticed something was wrong with their vehicle - a 2007 model Holden Statesman.
They were in the vehicle at the traffic lights on the corner of Wesley Street heading into the Midland Highway when they noticed the bonnet smoking.
"We just saw some smoke coming out and the car hadn't said it was too hot or anything," Mr Gurnett said.
"We've got out quickly and checked under the bonnet and that's when the flames came out.
"I've no idea what's caused that."
Mr Gurnett said the emergency services were already on their way by the time he got on the phone.
A police spokesperson said there was a minor amount of traffic disruption but the fire was brought under control quickly, with the cause an electrical fault of an unknown source.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
