Bendigo hockey trio earn spots in Victorian state teams

THREE Bendigo players are preparing to take on some of the best young hockey talent in Australia at the 2023 Hockey Australia Under-15 Championships in Darwin.
Jack Tamblyn, Zoe Ross and Luca Evans were selected in Victorian teams following a state draft camp in December and trials throughout the first two months of this year.
Tamblyn was picked in the top-tier state team, while Ross and Evans were chosen in their respective girls' and boys' development teams.
The trio has been training since mid-February at the Melbourne Sports Centre in Parkville ahead of the championships, to be held in Darwin from April 15 to 21.
It's the second time Tamblyn has been chosen in the state team.
He represented Victoria at last year's under-13 national championships in Hobart, with his team securing the gold medal.
The 14-year-old is certain he came back a better player for the experience.
"It's a very strong competition and a very good place to learn things from," Tamblyn said.
"Obviously you get to meet new friends, but the whole experience is amazing.
"I got to learn plenty."
Tamblyn has been playing hockey since he was five and cherises the week-to-week involvement.
"I like everything about hockey. It's really enjoyable as you can play for fun and you can play competitively," he said.
"It's just an all-round good sport."
As the only one of the Bendigo trio to have made the state team before, Tamblyn - who plays in Melbourne for Footscray and locally for Bendigo Senjens - said Ross and Evans could look forward to an experience of a lifetime in Darwin.
My advice to them would be to embrace the experience and don't take it for granted," he said.
Tamblyn, a full back, is one of four players from his under-13 team from last year to be picked in the under-15 team.
Ross, who will soon turn 15 and has tried out previously, is stoked to have landed a spot on the girls' development team following months of hard work.
"I've worked a lot on my skills since the last time and that got me there (in the team)," she said.
"It's been my goal (to make the state team) for a couple of years now, so I've ticked that box now.
"I am really looking forward to it. I know people who go away in these teams get a lot of friendships out of it and they have heaps of fun."
A busy season ahead will see Ross playing for elite pathway team North West Lightning in Melbourne and Eaglehawk locally.
Her grandmother was one of the founding members of Eaglehawk Hockey Club.
Ross is keen to develop her game further in Darwin and especially eager to 'score a few goals', with a switch in position from inside forward to striker potentially on the cards.
A bonus will be having some company in Hobart, with three Bendigo players in total taking to the field.
"It shows that country kids can hold their own as we don't get the opportunities the metro kids do," Ross said.
Evans, who has only recently turned 15 and plays for MCC in Melbourne and Sandhurst in the Hockey Central Vic competition, could not contain his excitement at being picked in the Victorian development team.
"I'm looking to increase my skills and friendships at the championships," he said.
"Most of all, I'm just looking forward to playing more hockey.
"I've tried out before for state teams, but didn't quite get there, so I was pretty excited to find out I was in the team.
"Training has been a lot of fun."
Equally excited for the upcoming seasons in Melbourne and Bendigo, Evans has been putting in plenty of hard yards in preparation.
"I've been running quite a bit and I've been going to the gym," he said.
"The goal in Darwin is just to have fun."
More than 200 players from across the state tried out for the Victorian boys and girls state and development teams, with 64 players selected.
