Bendigo hockey trio earn spots in Victorian state teams

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 3:15pm
Jack Tamblyn, Zoe Ross and Luca Evans will represent Victoria at the 2023 Hockey Australia Under-15 Championships next month in Darwin. Picture by Noni Hyett

THREE Bendigo players are preparing to take on some of the best young hockey talent in Australia at the 2023 Hockey Australia Under-15 Championships in Darwin.

