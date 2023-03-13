BEFORE last Sunday, it had been 15 years since Marong harness racing trainer Wally Newton had a starter at Birchip, where they race once a year.
It's a safe bet that he will be much quicker to return in the future.
The 80-year-old hobby trainer broke an 11-year drought between wins following a thrilling victory with the eight-year-old pacer Fred Ned on Mallee Bull Cup day.
Newton, who has held a trainer's licence since 1978, last savoured success in October of 2012 at Charlton with Pannosus, Fred Ned's half-brother.
Newton headed to Birchip 'reasonably confident' Fred Ned could break his maiden, following three straight placings at Bendigo, Charlton and Boort.
"He's been knocking on the door for a while, but today (Sunday) was his day," he said.
"At his first couple of starts we knew he wouldn't go too well, but I thought we'd just get him into some races and let him learn as he goes, rather than take him to a trial and get knocked around.
"But he's been going well and improving. He's been knocked over a couple of times when he's run places. But we're quite happy with him.
"I thought (Sunday) would be the day. It wasn't that strong of a field, but it doesn't matter what horse you have, it's always hard to win. There's always something that can beat you."
Newton has had to be more than patient with Fred Ned, who did not start racing until he was a seven-year-old, and has had only seven starts in total, six of them this season.
The son of US sire Metropolitan out of the mare Hazel Dawn had early health issues and has long-exhibited behavioural problems.
"He had one testicle up in his stomach, which had to be taken out when he was three," Newton said.
"But after that he's been a bit of a handful. It's taken him a long time to learn. He's a bit like me, a slow learner," he added with a laugh.
"Even (Sunday) morning, I went up to pat him and he thought 'I'll have those fingers'.
"After overcoming all his problems, we eventually took him to the trials at Bendigo and he was getting beaten by 80m or 100m, but we were keen to persist with him.
"I thought rather than keep trialling him against horses that were out of his class, I said to (wife) Heather, I'll put him into races and let him learn in a field of his own class.
"A couple of times he stuffed up. One day at Charlton he didn't want to go, but the next time he wasn't too bad. But from there he's just improved every run."
At Birchip, Fred Ned was driven to victory by the in-form Team Teal ambassador Jackie Barker.
The 26-year-old became the third generation of her family to have driven a winner for Newton, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, 2004 Rothacker medallist Jim Barker, and father Rod.
"She's a wonderful driver. They're a good honest family. They've been around horses a long time," Newton said.
"She is having a terrific season. Whenever I can get her, I put her on and will continue doing it. I don't see any point in chopping and changing.
"She knows this horse now and doesn't knock him around taking him out of the barrier. She allows him to settle down and leaves him there for the sprint home."
Barker, from Hamilton, was one of the stars of the show at Birchip, with a double and two seconds from her eight drives.
Newton, who at his peak had six horses in his stable, but these days has 'one or two', was chuffed to have broken his win drought, with hopes heightened of Fred Ned being able to build on Sunday's performance.
"If we place him right, he should be alright. He gets home well," he said.
It's unlikely Birchip has seen the last of Newton, who trained his first winner at the Mallee track back in 1994 with Erin Go Bragh, and now has three in total from not too many more runners.
"They only race once a year (at Birchip), so I've got a long wait ahead, but hopefully there's another win for me up here," he said."
