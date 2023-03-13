Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fred Ned breaks long drought for Marong trainer Wally Newton

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Barker steers Fred Ned to victory on the outside at Birchip on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Birchip Harness Racing Club

BEFORE last Sunday, it had been 15 years since Marong harness racing trainer Wally Newton had a starter at Birchip, where they race once a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.