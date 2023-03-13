Ice-cool Berg breaks shot put record

SOUTH Bendigo's Emma Berg broke the Victoria Country women's open shot put record in her latest hit-out at field and track action.
Less than a week after she again struck gold in the open shot put at Athletics Victoria's state titles, Berg made her way to Geelong for an AV Throwers Meet.
A mark of 15.57m on the fifth of six throws broke the Victoria Country record and also a Bendigo residential record.
It was also the first time Berg had passed the 15m mark on all six attempts.
Marks at the meet run at John Landy Field were 15.24, 15.05, 15.54, 15.13, 15.57 and 15.12.
Among the many highs for the dual national champion who hails from Swan Hill was a put of 15.39 in last year's tour of the United Kingdom with an under-23 Australian team.
Berg's focus now switches to next Saturday's start to the Athletics Victoria Shield League playoffs.
South Bendigo was fourth in division two after the 10 preliminary field and track meets run at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The play-off rounds on March 18 and 25 will play a crucial role in Berg's build-up to Athletics Australia's national championships being run from March 30 to April 2 in Brisbane.
