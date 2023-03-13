Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Ice-cool Emma Berg breaks shot put record

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ice-cool Berg breaks shot put record

SOUTH Bendigo's Emma Berg broke the Victoria Country women's open shot put record in her latest hit-out at field and track action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.